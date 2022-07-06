Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
13.81 USD   -0.36%
05:25pKRISPY KREME, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aKRISPY KREME® Celebrates 85th Birthday by Giving Away 8,500 Years(!) of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts and BOGO 85-Cent Dozens
BU
06/27KRISPY KREME® Sweetens Fourth of July Celebrations with New ‘I Heart America' Collection
BU
Krispy Kreme : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Pleuhs Gerhard W.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Krispy Kreme, Inc. [DNUT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O KRISPY KREME, INC. , 2116 HAWKINS STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28203
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Pleuhs Gerhard W.
C/O KRISPY KREME, INC.
2116 HAWKINS STREET
CHARLOTTE, NC28203 		X

Signatures
/s/ Lisa Brown, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Consists of restricted stock units ("RSUs") that upon vesting are settled on a one-for-one basis in shares of common stock. Subject to certain terms and conditions, the RSUs will vest in three installments as follows: 60% on June 30, 2025, 20% on June 30, 2026, and 20% on June 30, 2027.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Krispy Kreme Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 560 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,6x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 2 319 M 2 319 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 49,4%
