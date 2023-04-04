Advanced search
KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
15.45 USD   -0.64%
07:46aKrispy Kreme to Present at SHARE Series Conference
BU
03/30No Foolin'! KRISPY KREME'S® Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut Returns for Two Days Only, Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2
BU
03/27KRISPY KREME'S® Adorable New Spring Mini Doughnuts are Perfect for Sharing a Lil' Sweetness this Spring
BU
Krispy Kreme to Present at SHARE Series Conference

04/04/2023 | 07:46am EDT
Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the SHARE Series Conference hosted at the New York Stock Exchange. Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, April 10th, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website for investors, analysts and other interested parties at investors.krispykreme.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with approximately 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 680 M - -
Net income 2023 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 209x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 2 598 M 2 598 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 49,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremiah Ashukian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Olivier Goudet Director
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.49.71%2 598
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.70%120 504
COMPASS GROUP PLC5.24%43 606
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.11.25%18 729
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-7.14%14 769
SODEXO1.27%14 397
