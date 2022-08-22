Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
12.19 USD   -2.48%
06:01aShow Your Pup Some Love This National Dog Day with KRISPY KREME® Doggie Doughnuts
BU
08/19Citigroup Adjusts Krispy Kreme's Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/19HSBC Lowers Krispy Kreme to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $15 From $17
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Show Your Pup Some Love This National Dog Day with KRISPY KREME® Doggie Doughnuts

08/22/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26

This National Dog Day will be pawsome for pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S., enabling fans to share the joy and deliciousness of the brand with their dogs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005104/en/

Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26 (Photo: Business Wire)

Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26 (Photo: Business Wire)

The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last National Dog Day, Friday Aug. 26, and over the weekend if any treats remain.

Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts include six doughnut-shaped biscuits, inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Doggie Doughnuts will be available in a specially designed six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Doggie Doughnuts are dog friendly, doughnut shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each Doggie Doughnut is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as Carob, a substitute for chocolate. Doggie Doughnuts are intended as snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Krispy Kreme will also have tails wagging this weekend with a limited-edition red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs. Krispy Kreme dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and will be available while supplies last at participating locations.

Share how you’re showing your pup some love with Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Doggie Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/doggiedoughnuts.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About Huds and Toke

Our partners at Huds & Toke helped us bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to our furry friends. Huds and Toke is a family-owned pet product company in Queensland, Australia focused on treats made with quality ingredients. All treats are made in their facility on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. Their mission is to design high quality treats for animals to enjoy all over the world!


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KRISPY KREME, INC.
06:01aShow Your Pup Some Love This National Dog Day with KRISPY KREME® Doggie Doughnuts
BU
08/19Citigroup Adjusts Krispy Kreme's Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/19HSBC Lowers Krispy Kreme to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $15 From $17
MT
08/18Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Krispy Kreme to $12 From $14, Maintains Sell Rati..
MT
08/18JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for Krispy Kreme to $15 From $17, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
08/18Evercore ISI Downgrades Krispy Kreme to In Line from Outperform, Lowers Price Target to..
MT
08/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Krispy Kreme to $16 From $17, Maintains Overweig..
MT
08/17Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/17Target, Krispy Kreme fall; Hill International, Lowe's rise
AQ
08/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRISPY KREME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 509 M - -
Net income 2022 4,78 M - -
Net Debt 2022 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 495x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 2 041 M 2 041 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart KRISPY KREME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Krispy Kreme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRISPY KREME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,19 $
Average target price 15,70 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth Global President, Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Olivier Goudet Director
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
David J. Deno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.-35.57%2 041
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-25.69%99 732
COMPASS GROUP PLC18.14%40 705
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-14.32%15 821
SODEXO5.63%11 949
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-16.93%4 917