Kriti Industries (India) Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,795.53 million compared to INR 1,835.38 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,802.14 million compared to INR 1,867.83 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 78.61 million compared to net loss of INR 91.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.58 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.84 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.58 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.84 a year ago.

