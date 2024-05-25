Kriti Industries (India) Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing piping products and solution, accessories, gas pipe, telecom ducts, submersible pipes, and casing pipes. Its products comprise Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polyethylene (PE) pipes used in the downstream applications of potable water supply, irrigation, building construction and infrastructure. Its agriculture products include RPVC pipe and fittings, elastomeric pipe, HDPE pipe, column pipe, casing pipe, suction pipe, spray pipe, and solvent cement. Its building products include CPVC pipes and fittings, UPVC pipes and fittings, SWR/drainage pipe, garden pipes, water storage tank, and protect solvent cement. Its micro products include in-line drip irrigation system, on-line drip irrigation system, and sprinkler irrigation system. Its industrial solutions products include gas pipe, fiber duct, fiber fly, fiber track, fiber ways, fiberf8, fiber main, fiber micro, and PLB duct.