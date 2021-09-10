Krka d d : Acquisition of treasury shares

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Acquisition of treasury shares

Based on the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Krka, d. d., Novo mesto announces:

With a reference to the public notice from 29 July 2020, Krka is publicly disclosing information on transactions relating to buy-back programme in the period from 3 September 2021 up to and including 9 September 2021. Krka acquired 4,184 treasury shares in the total value of EUR 470,874 on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange as follows:

- on 3 September 2021: 977 shares at a VWAP of EUR 112.88,

- on 6 September 2021: 715 shares at a VWAP of EUR 112.31,

- on 7 September 2021: 516 shares at a VWAP of EUR 113.50,

- on 8 September 2021: 968 shares at a VWAP of EUR 112.75 and

- on 9 September 2021: 1,008 shares at a VWAP of EUR 111.74.



Price is calculated as volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Ilirika d.d., Intercaptial d.d, and NLB d.d. were brokers in these transactions.



The total number of treasury shares prior to these transactions was 1,626,752 representing 4.961% of all shares issued.

The total number of treasury shares after these transactions is 1,630,936 representing 4.973% of all shares issued.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 10 September 2021 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.