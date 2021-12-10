Krka d d : Acquisition of treasury shares

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Acquisition of treasury shares

Based on the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Krka, d. d., Novo mesto announces:

With a reference to the public notice from 29 July 2020, Krka is publicly disclosing information on transactions relating to buy-back programme in the period from 3 December 2021 up to and including 9 December 2021. Krka acquired 6,097 treasury shares in the total value of EUR 712,050 on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange as follows:

- on 3 December 2021: 1,572 shares at a VWAP of EUR 116.00,

- on 6 December 2021: 981 shares at a VWAP of EUR 115.46,

- on 7 December 2021: 1,323 shares at a VWAP of EUR 117.58,

- on 8 December 2021: 1,448 shares at a VWAP of EUR 117.71 and

- on 9 December 2021: 773 shares at a VWAP of EUR 117.00.



Price is calculated as volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Ilirika d.d., Intercapital d.d, and NLB d.d. were brokers in these transactions.



The total number of treasury shares prior to these transactions was 1,662,219 representing 5.069% of all shares issued.

The total number of treasury shares after these transactions is 1,668,316 representing 5.087% of all shares issued.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 10 December 2021 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.