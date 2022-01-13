Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange - 01/12
119 EUR   -0.42%
119 EUR   -0.42%
KRKA D D : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
01/07KRKA D D : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
2021KRKA D D : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
Krka d d : Acquisition of treasury shares

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
TOS-4/22

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Acquisition of treasury shares

Based on the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Krka, d. d., Novo mesto announces:

With a reference to the public notice from 29 July 2020, Krka is publicly disclosing information on transactions relating to buy-back programme in the period from 7 January 2022 up to and including 12 January 2022. Krka acquired 3,479 treasury shares in the total value of EUR 412,012 on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange as follows:

- on 7 January 2022: 989 shares at a VWAP of EUR 118.00,
- on 10 January 2022: 800 shares at a VWAP of EUR 117.75,
- on 11 January 2022: 1,002 shares at a VWAP of EUR 119.00 and
- on 12 January 2022: 688 shares at a VWAP of EUR 119.00.

Price is calculated as volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Ilirika d.d., Intercapital d.d, and NLB d.d. were brokers in these transactions.

The total number of treasury shares prior to these transactions was 1,687,786 representing 5.147% of all shares issued.

The total number of treasury shares after these transactions is 1,691,265 representing 5.157% of all shares issued.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 13 January 2022 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.

Krka, d. d., Novo mesto
Date: 13.01.2022

Disclaimer

KRKA dd published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 556 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
Net income 2021 312 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2021 440 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 3 707 M 4 235 M 4 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 470
Free-Float -
Chart KRKA, D. D.
Duration : Period :
Krka, d. d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRKA, D. D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 119,00 €
Average target price 124,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Colaric Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brane Kastelec Finance Director
Joe Mermal Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vinko Zupancic Director-API Research & Development
Ale Rotar Director-Pharmaceutical R&D, Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRKA, D. D.0.85%4 235
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-1.12%27 187
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.47%20 195
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.0.08%17 912
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.72%12 838
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.24%12 130