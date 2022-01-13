Krka d d : Acquisition of treasury shares

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Acquisition of treasury shares

Based on the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Krka, d. d., Novo mesto announces:

With a reference to the public notice from 29 July 2020, Krka is publicly disclosing information on transactions relating to buy-back programme in the period from 7 January 2022 up to and including 12 January 2022. Krka acquired 3,479 treasury shares in the total value of EUR 412,012 on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange as follows:

- on 7 January 2022: 989 shares at a VWAP of EUR 118.00,

- on 10 January 2022: 800 shares at a VWAP of EUR 117.75,

- on 11 January 2022: 1,002 shares at a VWAP of EUR 119.00 and

- on 12 January 2022: 688 shares at a VWAP of EUR 119.00.



Price is calculated as volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Ilirika d.d., Intercapital d.d, and NLB d.d. were brokers in these transactions.



The total number of treasury shares prior to these transactions was 1,687,786 representing 5.147% of all shares issued.

The total number of treasury shares after these transactions is 1,691,265 representing 5.157% of all shares issued.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 13 January 2022 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.