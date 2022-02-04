Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Slovenia
  Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  Krka, d. d.
  News
  Summary
    KRKG   SI0031102120

KRKA, D. D.

(KRKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange - 02/03
115 EUR   0.00%
KRKA D D : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
01/27Russia-Ukraine Tensions Seen Affecting Mining, Energy and Grain Sectors -- Analysis
DJ
01/27KRKA D D : 2021 Krka Group Performance Estimate
PU
Summary 
Summary

Krka d d : Acquisition of treasury shares

02/04/2022 | 07:36am EST
TOS-10/22

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Acquisition of treasury shares

Based on the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Krka, d. d., Novo mesto announces:

With a reference to the public notice from 29 July 2020, Krka is publicly disclosing information on transactions relating to buy-back programme in the period from 28 January 2022 up to and including 3 February 2022. Krka acquired 6,795 treasury shares in the total value of EUR 782,850 on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange as follows:

- on 28 January 2022: 1,085 shares at a VWAP of EUR 114.84,
- on 31 January 2022: 1,329 shares at a VWAP of EUR 115.42,
- on 1 February 2022: 1,392 shares at a VWAP of EUR 115.75,
- on 2 February 2022: 1,466 shares at a VWAP of EUR 115.03 and
- on 3 February 2022: 1,523 shares at a VWAP of EUR 114.96,

Price is calculated as volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Ilirika d.d., Intercapital d.d, and NLB d.d. were brokers in these transactions.

The total number of treasury shares prior to these transactions was 1,691,265 representing 5.157% of all shares issued.

The total number of treasury shares after these transactions is 1,698,060 representing 5.178% of all shares issued.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 4 February 2022 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.

Krka, d. d., Novo mesto
Date: 04.02.2022

Disclaimer

KRKA dd published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
