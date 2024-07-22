11 new MA for products in Q1 2024

Nearly 600 MA procedures finalised

Highligted MA:

Varesta (vortioxetine) treating depression.

Apremilast Krka (apremilast) and Eltrombopag Krka (eltrombopag) film-coated tablets.

Pomalidomide Krka (pomalidomide) oncology product.

Co Amlessa Neo (perindopril arginine/amlodipine/indapamide) tablets

Vitamin D3 Krka (cholecalciferol) 30,000 IU tablets.

Valomindo* (valsartan/indapamide) modified-release tablets CVS agent.

CVS single-pill combinations in China, our new valsartan/amlodipine film-coated tablets for treating hypertension, and atorvastatin/amlodipine treating hypertension.

Innovative Generic Manufacturer: Pioneers in Single pill combinations (SPC).

We are expanding the range of innovative SPC and other cardio SPC,

anticoagulants and products in the field of diabetes treatment