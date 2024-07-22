Krka Group

Business Performance H1 2024

David Bratož, Member of The Management Board

Brane Kastelec, Finance Director

18 July 2024

Celebrating 70 Years Anniversary

Well-Diversified Activities

Providing access to high quality affordable medicines

Krka's presence on 70+ markets in 6 sales regions

49 subsidiaries outside Slovenia:

45% of all Krka Group workforce

Sales regions

Region Slovenia

Region Central Europe

Region East Europe

Region South-East Europe

Region West Europe

Region Overseas markets

Manufacturing locations

Slovenia I Russian Federation

Poland I Germany I Croatia I China

Over 100 million people use Krka's

medicines worldwide

17.5 bn FDF sold annually in various therapeutic groups

Operating in many low to middle income countries, creating savings for patients & healthcare systems

Krka Group Business Performance

H1 2024 highlights

  • Record H1 Sales accounted to €985.4m; +7% yoy; volume: +3%
  • Strong EBITDA of €286.7m; sustaining margin of 28.8% well above guidance
  • Record H1 EBIT of €237.7m, and strong net income growth +30% yoy.
  • Sales increased in all regions and all products & service groups except OTC
  • Strong demand contributed to sales increase in Rx
  • Favorable FX volatility in H1 → + €30m net financial result
  • 11 new MA and almost 600 MA procedures finalised
  • H1 2024 CAPEX: €55m; + 20% yoy
  • R&D Expenses of almost €92m or 9.3% of sales

2024 guidance: sales €1,850m, net income ≈ €310m

FY 2024 estimates and 2025 plan expected in November

SALES 5Y CAGR: 5.4%

In

920

985

EUR

802

807

857

million

1-6 20 1-6 21 1-6 22 1-6 23 1-6 24

EBIT 5Y CAGR: 9.0%

In

217

201

217

236

238

EUR

million

1-6 20 1-6 21 1-6 22 1-6 23 1-6 24

From a small laboratory to a well established world-wide generic pharmaceutical company

(+7% yoy; EUR +64.4 m)

Krka Group Sales by Regions

Continuation of strong sales dynamics

H1 2024 sales: EUR 980.8 million of goods and services

Overseas Markets

Slovenia

+5%

EUR 39.6 m

EUR 59.9 m

+6%

(EUR +1.9 m)

(EUR +3.3 m)

4.0% 6.1%

West Europe

South-East Europe

18.8%

14.0% EUR 137.4 m

+8%

+1%

EUR 183.9 m

(EUR +10.0 m)

(EUR +2.5 m)

23.2%

33.9%

East Europe

Central Europe

EUR 332.4 m

+11%

EUR 227.6 m

+7%

(EUR +32.0 m)

(EUR +14.7 m)

Sales activities in 71 countries

all around the world

Largest market: Russian Federation (+9% yoy)

180

168

173

180

195

In

EUR

million

H1 20

H1 21

H1 22

H1 23

H1 24

2nd market Poland (+17% yoy)

86

88

89

93

109

In

EUR

million

H1 20

H1 21

H1 22

H1 23

H1 24

3rd market Ukraine (+18% yoy)

37

46

46

39

46

In

EUR

million

H1 20

H1 21

H1 22

H1 23

H1 24

4th market Germany (-7%yoy)

48

43

47

49

46

In

EUR

million

H1 20

H1 21

H1 22

H1 23

H1 24

5th market Romania (+8% yoy)

30

32

34

36

38

In

EUR

million

H1 20

H1 21

H1 22

H1 23

H1 24

Broad Product Portfolio

Sales by products and service groups H1 2024

Majority of sales for companion animals

OTC

Other

Gastro

Vitamins and

minerals

Analgesics

+4%

Health-resort &

tourist services

+2%

+9%

Animal health products

EUR 23.3 m;

(EUR +0.5 m)

EUR 60.4 m; (EUR +2.3 m)

Prescription

2.4%

pharmaceuticals (Rx)

EUR 823.4 m; (EUR +69.7 m)

Rx

6.2%

Non-prescription

products (OTC)

-10%

7.5%

83.9%

EUR 73.8 m;

(EUR -8.1 m)

Antidiabetics Other

Antiinfectives

Rx

Pain

Cough

and cold

CNS

CVS

Gastro

Our key therapeutic areas

Representing over 80% of total sales revenue

Cardiovascular

Central

Gastrointestinal

nervous

Analgesics

Diabetes

Hypertension

Lipides

tract

system

Key

Antidepressants,

DPP-4 inhibitors

Sartans, ACE

Statins and other

antipsychotics

Proton pump

NSAIDs, opioids,

therapeutic

SGLT-2 inhibitors

inhibitors.

hypolipemics.

Alzheimer's &

inhibitors.

other analgesics.

groups

sulphonylureas

Parkinson's agents.

Key brands*

The leading generic

2023

The leading generic producer of sartans

The leading

Among leading

producer of

The leading generic

generic producer of

producers of proton

tramadol and

producer of sitagliptin.

and ACE inhibitors.

position

paliperidone,

pump inhibitors - with

paracetamol combi.

Among the leading

Among the leading generic producers of

in Europe

ziprasidone, and

pantoprazole and

Nalgesin* is the

generic producers of

rosuvastatin and atorvastatin.

pramipexole.

esomeprazole

leading naproxen

gliclazide.

product.

* Products are marketed under different product brand names or the Krka trademark in individual markets

Research & Development

Committed to continuous development of innovative branded generic products

11 new MA for products in Q1 2024

Nearly 600 MA procedures finalised

Highligted MA:

  • Varesta (vortioxetine) treating depression.
  • Apremilast Krka (apremilast) and Eltrombopag Krka (eltrombopag) film-coated tablets.
  • Pomalidomide Krka (pomalidomide) oncology product.
  • Co Amlessa Neo (perindopril arginine/amlodipine/indapamide) tablets
  • Vitamin D3 Krka (cholecalciferol) 30,000 IU tablets.
  • Valomindo* (valsartan/indapamide) modified-release tablets CVS agent.
  • CVS single-pill combinations in China, our new valsartan/amlodipine film-coated tablets for treating hypertension, and atorvastatin/amlodipine treating hypertension.

Innovative Generic Manufacturer: Pioneers in Single pill combinations (SPC).

We are expanding the range of innovative SPC and other cardio SPC,

anticoagulants and products in the field of diabetes treatment

Strategic R&D target

  • 10% of sales

800 experts engaged in

R&D

Over 170 products in our

pipeline

Krka's Innovative Medicines

Innovative branded generic producer with own R&D

STATE-OF-THE-ART

ADVANCED

UNIQUE

UNIQUE

PHARMACEUTICAL

SINGLE PILL

EQUIPMENT

STRENGTHS

FORMULATIONS

COMBINATIONS

Delivering the most demanding

Great possibility of

Tailoring the

Synergistic action &

projects in terms of techniques

differentiation to other

treatment to

improved adherence for

and technologies

generics and originator

patients needs

patients

150

SPCs

1000 products based on 250 active ingredients (Rx, OTC & VET products)

Orodispersible tablets

Tablets with OROS

Formulation

delivery system*

suspension

1st generic manufacturer in the global pharma market to offer the triple SPC of perindopril, indapamide and amlodipine.

PATENT-PROTECTED INNOVATIONS

Capsules

containing pellets

Prolonged-release

Bilayer

NEW generation of

formulations

tablet

lozenges

350 Patent applications for over innovations

Investments

Increasing the resilience and flexibility of our business model

CAPEX H1 2024: €54.9m, +20% yoy; FY 2024 plan: €150m

Aiming the investments predominantly for increasing and technologically upgrading production facilities and capacities for development and quality management.

  • MANY UPCOMING INVESTMENT PROJECTS:
  • Continuation of Notol plant washing room renovation, with packaging lines being replaced and upgraded, increasing the tableting and granulation capacity, and upgrading the logistic system.
  • We finished decreasing the excess effluent temperature at our wastewater treatment plant in Ločna, Novo mesto, Slovenia. The excess temperature is used in heat generation, which increases the energy use efficiency. This investment supports the responsible management of natural resources in line with the strategic environmental goals of our ESG Policy.
  • In Croatia, we are increasing the capacity for the production of veterinary products.
  • We increased capacities for granulation and packaging at our production site in Ljutomer, Slovenia. We expect to increase uncoated lozenge production capacity by installing new equipment.
  • We obtained the integral building permit for our plant Krško, Slovenia, the Sinteza 2 API production plant, laboratories for chemical analyses, the liquid raw materials warehouse, and the wastewater treatment plant.. We are still in the process of obtaining the environmental protection and chemical safety (SEVESO) permit. At the end of 2023, construction of a technically and technologically advanced wastewater treatment plant started, but we intend to postpone the construction of other buildings for a few years.

Strengthening and optimizing our vertical integration at all levels

EUR m

150

100

50

0

CAPEX

132

106

77

66

55

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1 24

NOTOL 2

Slovenia

Krka Krško

Slovenia

