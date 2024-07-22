Krka Group
Business Performance H1 2024
David Bratož, Member of The Management Board
Brane Kastelec, Finance Director
18 July 2024
Celebrating 70 Years Anniversary
Well-Diversified Activities
Providing access to high quality affordable medicines
Krka's presence on 70+ markets in 6 sales regions
49 subsidiaries outside Slovenia:
45% of all Krka Group workforce
Sales regions
Region Slovenia
Region Central Europe
Region East Europe
Region South-East Europe
Region West Europe
Region Overseas markets
Manufacturing locations
Slovenia I Russian Federation
Poland I Germany I Croatia I China
Over 100 million people use Krka's
medicines worldwide
17.5 bn FDF sold annually in various therapeutic groups
Operating in many low to middle income countries, creating savings for patients & healthcare systems
Krka Group Business Performance
H1 2024 highlights
- Record H1 Sales accounted to €985.4m; +7% yoy; volume: +3%
- Strong EBITDA of €286.7m; sustaining margin of 28.8% well above guidance
- Record H1 EBIT of €237.7m, and strong net income growth +30% yoy.
- Sales increased in all regions and all products & service groups except OTC
- Strong demand contributed to sales increase in Rx
- Favorable FX volatility in H1 → + €30m net financial result
- 11 new MA and almost 600 MA procedures finalised
- H1 2024 CAPEX: €55m; + 20% yoy
- R&D Expenses of almost €92m or 9.3% of sales
2024 guidance: sales €1,850m, net income ≈ €310m
SALES 5Y CAGR: 5.4%
In
920
985
EUR
802
807
857
million
1-6 20 1-6 21 1-6 22 1-6 23 1-6 24
EBIT 5Y CAGR: 9.0%
In
217
201
217
236
238
EUR
million
1-6 20 1-6 21 1-6 22 1-6 23 1-6 24
From a small laboratory to a well established world-wide generic pharmaceutical company
Krka Group Sales by Regions
Continuation of strong sales dynamics
H1 2024 sales: EUR 980.8 million of goods and services
Overseas Markets
Slovenia
+5%
EUR 39.6 m
EUR 59.9 m
+6%
(EUR +1.9 m)
(EUR +3.3 m)
4.0% 6.1%
West Europe
South-East Europe
18.8%
14.0% EUR 137.4 m
+8%
+1%
EUR 183.9 m
(EUR +10.0 m)
(EUR +2.5 m)
23.2%
33.9%
East Europe
Central Europe
EUR 332.4 m
+11%
EUR 227.6 m
+7%
(EUR +32.0 m)
(EUR +14.7 m)
Sales activities in 71 countries
all around the world
Largest market: Russian Federation (+9% yoy)
180
168
173
180
195
In
EUR
million
H1 20
H1 21
H1 22
H1 23
H1 24
2nd market Poland (+17% yoy)
86
88
89
93
109
In
EUR
million
H1 20
H1 21
H1 22
H1 23
H1 24
3rd market Ukraine (+18% yoy)
37
46
46
39
46
In
EUR
million
H1 20
H1 21
H1 22
H1 23
H1 24
4th market Germany (-7%yoy)
48
43
47
49
46
In
EUR
million
H1 20
H1 21
H1 22
H1 23
H1 24
5th market Romania (+8% yoy)
30
32
34
36
38
In
EUR
million
H1 20
H1 21
H1 22
H1 23
H1 24
Broad Product Portfolio
Sales by products and service groups H1 2024
Majority of sales for companion animals
OTC
Other
Gastro
Vitamins and
minerals
Analgesics
+4%
Health-resort &
tourist services
+2%
+9%
Animal health products
EUR 23.3 m;
(EUR +0.5 m)
EUR 60.4 m; (EUR +2.3 m)
Prescription
2.4%
pharmaceuticals (Rx)
EUR 823.4 m; (EUR +69.7 m)
Rx
6.2%
Non-prescription
products (OTC)
-10%
7.5%
83.9%
EUR 73.8 m;
(EUR -8.1 m)
Antidiabetics Other
Antiinfectives
Rx
Pain
Cough
and cold
CNS
CVS
Gastro
Our key therapeutic areas
Representing over 80% of total sales revenue
Cardiovascular
Central
Gastrointestinal
nervous
Analgesics
Diabetes
Hypertension
Lipides
tract
system
Key
Antidepressants,
DPP-4 inhibitors
Sartans, ACE
Statins and other
antipsychotics
Proton pump
NSAIDs, opioids,
therapeutic
SGLT-2 inhibitors
inhibitors.
hypolipemics.
Alzheimer's &
inhibitors.
other analgesics.
groups
sulphonylureas
Parkinson's agents.
Key brands*
The leading generic
2023
The leading generic producer of sartans
The leading
Among leading
producer of
The leading generic
generic producer of
producers of proton
tramadol and
producer of sitagliptin.
and ACE inhibitors.
position
paliperidone,
pump inhibitors - with
paracetamol combi.
Among the leading
Among the leading generic producers of
in Europe
ziprasidone, and
pantoprazole and
Nalgesin* is the
generic producers of
rosuvastatin and atorvastatin.
pramipexole.
esomeprazole
leading naproxen
gliclazide.
product.
* Products are marketed under different product brand names or the Krka trademark in individual markets
Research & Development
Committed to continuous development of innovative branded generic products
11 new MA for products in Q1 2024
Nearly 600 MA procedures finalised
Highligted MA:
- Varesta (vortioxetine) treating depression.
- Apremilast Krka (apremilast) and Eltrombopag Krka (eltrombopag) film-coated tablets.
- Pomalidomide Krka (pomalidomide) oncology product.
- Co Amlessa Neo (perindopril arginine/amlodipine/indapamide) tablets
- Vitamin D3 Krka (cholecalciferol) 30,000 IU tablets.
- Valomindo* (valsartan/indapamide) modified-release tablets CVS agent.
- CVS single-pill combinations in China, our new valsartan/amlodipine film-coated tablets for treating hypertension, and atorvastatin/amlodipine treating hypertension.
Innovative Generic Manufacturer: Pioneers in Single pill combinations (SPC).
We are expanding the range of innovative SPC and other cardio SPC,
anticoagulants and products in the field of diabetes treatment
Strategic R&D target
- 10% of sales
800 experts engaged in
R&D
Over 170 products in our
pipeline
Krka's Innovative Medicines
Innovative branded generic producer with own R&D
STATE-OF-THE-ART
ADVANCED
UNIQUE
UNIQUE
PHARMACEUTICAL
SINGLE PILL
EQUIPMENT
STRENGTHS
FORMULATIONS
COMBINATIONS
Delivering the most demanding
Great possibility of
Tailoring the
Synergistic action &
projects in terms of techniques
differentiation to other
treatment to
improved adherence for
and technologies
generics and originator
patients needs
patients
150
SPCs
1000 products based on 250 active ingredients (Rx, OTC & VET products)
Orodispersible tablets
Tablets with OROS
Formulation
delivery system*
suspension
1st generic manufacturer in the global pharma market to offer the triple SPC of perindopril, indapamide and amlodipine.
PATENT-PROTECTED INNOVATIONS
Capsules
containing pellets
Prolonged-release
Bilayer
NEW generation of
formulations
tablet
lozenges
350 Patent applications for over innovations
Investments
Increasing the resilience and flexibility of our business model
CAPEX H1 2024: €54.9m, +20% yoy; FY 2024 plan: €150m
Aiming the investments predominantly for increasing and technologically upgrading production facilities and capacities for development and quality management.
- MANY UPCOMING INVESTMENT PROJECTS:
- Continuation of Notol plant washing room renovation, with packaging lines being replaced and upgraded, increasing the tableting and granulation capacity, and upgrading the logistic system.
- We finished decreasing the excess effluent temperature at our wastewater treatment plant in Ločna, Novo mesto, Slovenia. The excess temperature is used in heat generation, which increases the energy use efficiency. This investment supports the responsible management of natural resources in line with the strategic environmental goals of our ESG Policy.
- In Croatia, we are increasing the capacity for the production of veterinary products.
- We increased capacities for granulation and packaging at our production site in Ljutomer, Slovenia. We expect to increase uncoated lozenge production capacity by installing new equipment.
- We obtained the integral building permit for our plant Krško, Slovenia, the Sinteza 2 API production plant, laboratories for chemical analyses, the liquid raw materials warehouse, and the wastewater treatment plant.. We are still in the process of obtaining the environmental protection and chemical safety (SEVESO) permit. At the end of 2023, construction of a technically and technologically advanced wastewater treatment plant started, but we intend to postpone the construction of other buildings for a few years.
Strengthening and optimizing our vertical integration at all levels
EUR m
150
100
50
0
CAPEX
132
106
77
66
55
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1 24
NOTOL 2
Slovenia
Krka Krško
Slovenia
