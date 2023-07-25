Krka H1 2023 Business Performance Results Webcast CORRECTED TRANSCRIPT URL:www.krka.biz 20 July 2023 KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto (KRKG SV) H1 2023 Krka Business Performance Results Webcast 1 | P a g e

Krka H1 2023 Business Performance Results Webcast CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS PANELIST: David Bratož, Member of the Management Board, Krka d. d. Brane Kastelec, Finance Director, Krka d. d. HOST: Gregor Gavranič, Associate, Krka d. d.

Krka H1 2023 Business Performance Results Webcast BUSINESS PERFORMANCE PRESENTATION: Gregor Gavranič Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's webcast on first half of the year results of the Krka Group. My name is Gregor Gavranič and I am hosting today this event, together with Mr. David Bratož, Member of the Management Board, and Mr. Brane Kastelec, Finance Director. Krka has released first half of the year results this morning and reaffirmed guidance for this year. Detailed interpretation of our performance and highlights for the first half of the year will be provided by Mr. Bratož and Mr. Kastelec. Both will be available during the Q&A session that will follow. We invite you to address your questions live. May I remind you that this webcast is intended for professional audience only, not media representatives and is being recorded. Mr. Bratož, the word is yours. David Bratož Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it is my great pleasure to welcome you at today's webcast. I am David Bratož, member of the Management Board, and today I'd like to share with you the business results for the first half of the year. The Krka group operating results for the first half of the year are good. Sales increased in all 6 regions, and in most of our key markets, and also for all product and service groups. We generated revenue of 920 million euro up 7% on first half 2022. At the same time, we maintained high profitability of operations. The reported half-year operating profit is the highest to-date. We achieved EBIT of 236 million euros, which is up 9% on adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2022. The rubble volatility affected the net financial result. Net profit of 170 million euros has exceeded one half of the planned 2023 full year net profit. However, it is down 28% compared to that of the same period last year, when we recorded substantial foreign exchange gains. The gap between this year and last year's net financial result, which is quite large for the first half, is expected to narrow by the end of the year. I can say that results for the 6 months to June are encouraging. We assume that 2023 targets are realistic, and that we will reach the planned 1,755 million euros in sales and the net profit of around 300 million euro. Krka is providing access to safe, effective, high quality and affordable medicines to patients on 70 plus markets worldwide. We are striving to reach highest standards of sustainability. We produce 17 billion finished dosage forms annually, and more than 55 million patients use our medicines on a daily basis. In the first half of 2023, we produced and sold almost 9 billion packages or 4% more than in the first half of last year. We operate in many low to middle-income countries, therefore we create substantial savings for patients and healthcare systems in such a way. On this slide number four you can see our performance from 2005 to 2022. The green bars represent sales and the blue line represents the quantity sold per year. We can see that our sales and volumes have roughly tripled from 2005 to 2022. The average growth rate for both sales in euros and quantity sold is about 7%, even slightly higher. The average growth rate of net profit is 10% per year, which is also a very good result. The constantly increasing production output is also reflected in the growth of turnover and profitability. In summary, we can say that volume growth is very important for Krka. Furthermore, we have also outperformed the market growth during this period.

We increased sales in all 6 regions and in majority of individual markets. The increase was 7% or 63 million euro more compared to the first half of last year. Region East Europe recorded the highest sales representing almost one-third of Krka sales. Sales in the largest individual market for Krka the Russian Federation reached 180 million euro. This is up 4%. We recorded sales increases in all other markets of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, except in Ukraine, where we sold 39 million euros, down 16% on the same period last year. Our activities in the Russian Federation have been running rather undisturbed. Our local production site located in Russia, in Istra, Moscow covers 76% of Russian sales, and we have the status of a domestic producer. We do not manufacture any products in the Russian Federation for sales in any other country outside of Russia. Krka is present there for more than 50 years, and 10 million patients use our medicines on a daily basis. The Krka brand is very well known for its quality, safety and efficacy among physicians, doctors, and inhabitants. We are holding the second position among foreign generic producers and first in pharmacy segment and the leading position in Cardiovascular segment. In Ukraine, where many people left the country and the distributors reduced their inventories, caused the pharmaceutical market to shrink to certain extent. Nevertheless, according to the most recent secondary sales data Krka has remained the second ranked foreign provider of generics in the pharmacy segment. The sales dynamics in the second quarter already improved, and it is also expected to pick up considerably in the second half of the year. On both markets everything is running smoothly, and we also can add that in the past sanctions have never been imposed on medicines, so we can assume that our products will not be placed on any trade restriction list in the future. The second biggest region in terms of sales is region Central Europe representing 23% of total Krka sales and up 9% in the first half. Poland, with 93 million sales and 5% growth, remained the leading regional market and the second biggest individual market for Krka. Here we also have production located in Warsaw. We ranked third among foreign providers of generic medicines in the country. Sales increased in all other regional markets, such as Czech Republic, Hungary and others. Our third-largest region West Europe recorded sales in amount of 181 million euro, representing one-fifth of total Krka group sales and generated an 8% rise. In Germany, which is the largest market in the region and the third biggest market for Krka, we recorded growth. In the second half of the previous year, we had successfully launched the gliptide products for treating diabetes. According to the most recent available data, Krka has managed to become the leading generic supplier on the market in this therapeutic group. We achieved sales growth in most other regional markets, among them the highest in Portugal, Ireland, and Finland. Sales in the region Southeast Europe, plus region Slovenia represent together one-fifth of the sales and is actually comparable to the West Europe sales. Key markets are Romania, Croatia, and Serbia, the countries that contributed the most to the sales in this region, and all of them with quite a nice growth.