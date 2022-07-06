Krka d d : Notification on change of major holdings

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Notification on change of major holdings

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and Article 147 of the Market in Financial Instruments Act, the company Krka, d. d., Novo mesto publishes controlled information:

The President of the Management Board of Krka, d. d., Novo mesto, Jože Colarič, informed the company that on 4 July 2022 he acquired voting rights exclusively for voting on 28th Annual General Meeting of the company that will be held on 7 July 2022.

Before the acquisition, Jože Colarič had 0.07% of direct voting rights attached to shares with the symbol KRKG (ISIN: SI0031102120). Before this acquisition he held no indirect voting rights attached to shares and no voting rights trough financial instruments.

After the acquisition, Jože Colarič has 22,500 of direct voting rights attached to shares with the symbol KRKG, representing 0.07% of voting rights, and 2,666,202 of indirect voting rights attached to shares with the symbol KRKG based on the proxies obtained for voting on the 28th Annual General Meeting, representing 8.13% of voting rights. In total he has 2,688,702 of direct and indirect voting rights, representing 8.20% of voting rights. After the acquisition he has no voting rights trough financial instruments.

After 28th Annual General Meeting the share of voting rights will return on the level before obtaining proxies for voting on 28th Annual General Meeting.

The notice will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 6 July 2022 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.