    KRKG   SI0031102120

KRKA, D. D.

(KRKG)
Krka d d : Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka, d. d., Novo mesto for 2021 and the impact of situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operations

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
INI-139/22

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka, d. d., Novo mesto for 2021 and the impact of situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operations

Based on Article 26 of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 company Krka, d. d., Novo mesto publishes 2021 Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka d. d., Novo mesto with relavant notes and the impact of the situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operation.

On Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at 2:00 pm CET, we will be present at this year's first investment webinar organized by the Ljubljana Stock Exchange " Slovenian Listed Companies Online".

The report will be published on the Company's website (www.krka.biz) from 17 March 2022 onwards, for a period of at least 5 years.

Krka, d. d., Novo mesto
Date: 17.03.2022

Disclaimer

KRKA dd published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 547 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
Net income 2021 309 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2021 443 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 6,01%
Capitalization 2 704 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 11 470
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KRKA, D. D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 86,80 €
Average target price 123,53 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Colaric Head-Foreign Currency Payments
Brane Kastelec Finance Director
Joe Mermal Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vinko Zupancic Assistant Head-Warehouse & Transport Services
Ale Rotar Deputy Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRKA, D. D.-26.44%2 976
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.14%28 007
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.48%18 420
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-6.42%16 612
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.8.58%14 649
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.5.50%12 547