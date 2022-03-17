Krka d d : Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka, d. d., Novo mesto for 2021 and the impact of situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operations

KRKA, d. d., Novo mesto

Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka, d. d., Novo mesto for 2021 and the impact of situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operations

Based on Article 26 of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d. d., Ljubljana and Article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 company Krka, d. d., Novo mesto publishes 2021 Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Krka Group and unaudited financial statements of the Krka d. d., Novo mesto with relavant notes and the impact of the situation in Ukraine and Russian Federation on Krka Group business operation.

On Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at 2:00 pm CET, we will be present at this year's first investment webinar organized by the Ljubljana Stock Exchange " Slovenian Listed Companies Online".

