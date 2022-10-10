Home Chef Makes the Holidays Easy with Minimal-Prep Menus Full of Festive Flavors

The seasonal Thanksgiving and holiday menus are available to order for delivery or pick up in Kroger Family stores

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, is debuting a slew of holiday eats for home cooks looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time making memories. From Thanksgiving through the year's end, Home Chef serves up seasonal dishes everyone will enjoy in both meal kit and heat-and-eat formats – proving holiday eating can be tasty and easy.

"The holidays are a time for celebration, but they can also be overwhelming when your calendar fills up with dinners, parties and potlucks," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing at Home Chef. "With our easy-to-make meal kits, Home Chef simplifies home-cooked holiday meals, so the festivities can be even more flavorful and fun."

Whether hosting an all-out Friendsgiving feast or signing up for "sides" at the annual office potluck, Home Chef offers familiar fall favorites in convenient ready-to-make formats, all orderable via homechef.com and delivered straight to your door. During the week of Thanksgiving, order tasty fall recipes including:

Main Course : Turkey Breast Roast ( $49.50 , serves 6)

: Turkey Breast Roast ( , serves 6) Sides ( $15.98 each; serves 6): White Cheddar and Sage Biscuits, NEW Sweet Potato Casserole, NEW Grown Up Green Bean Casserole, Loaded Mashed Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar, & Green Onion , and Brussel Sprouts with Caramelized Onion & Maple Glaze

For those looking to simplify their December celebrations without sacrificing taste, Home Chef has every course covered for a hearty holiday meal, with minimal-prep, maximum-flavor recipes including:

Main Course : Holiday Ham ( $64.95 , serves 6)

: Holiday Ham ( , serves 6) Sides ( $15.98 each; serves 6): NEW Candied Yams with Goat Cheese, White Cheddar and Sage Biscuits, Brussel Sprouts with Caramelized Onion & Maple Glaze , and Loaded Mashed Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar, & Green Onion

Home Chef's Thanksgiving meal kits will be available to order online at homechef.com starting October 14, and orders must be placed by noon CT on November 18. For meals the week of Christmas, ordering opens November 11 and closes at noon CT on December 16.

"It wouldn't be the holidays without the food traditions we look forward to – and I think we all could use a little less time at the countertop and a little more at the table," said Teresa Sabatino, director of customer marketing at Home Chef. "Home Chef's in-store offerings take the guesswork and the prepwork out of holiday meal planning, so you can spend more of the celebrations with friends and family."

Beloved season's eatings from Home Chef are also available at Kroger Family stores nationwide to order ahead, pick up, heat and have on the table in no time. Home Chef offers in-store holiday bundles that serve four to eight people – main courses, sides and desserts included. These bountiful bundles make the menu for you, and they're easy on the wallet too, with options for a variety of gathering sizes and budgets.

The delectable dishes in stores* from Thanksgiving to holiday season's end include:

Main Courses : Home Chef Boneless Turkey, Home Chef Boneless Ham, Butterball Bone-In Turkey, Butterball Smoked Bone-In Turkey, Home Chef Bone-In Ham, and Prime Rib

: Home Chef Boneless Turkey, Home Chef Boneless Ham, Butterball Bone-In Turkey, Butterball Smoked Bone-In Turkey, Home Chef Bone-In Ham, and Prime Rib Sides : Creamed Spinach & Cheese, Old Fashioned Bread Stuffing, Creamy Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli Rice Casserole, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and King's Hawaiian Rolls

: Creamed Spinach & Cheese, Old Fashioned Bread Stuffing, Creamy Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli Rice Casserole, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and King's Hawaiian Rolls Desserts: Bread Pudding with Salted Caramel Sauce and Pumpkin Pie

Orders for in-store Heat and Eat Home Chef holiday dishes and bundles can be placed online here , over the phone, or in person at select Kroger Family stores across the country, starting with Thanksgiving orders on November 2. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by November 22, and final holiday orders must be placed by December 22.

Home Chef also has stocking stuffers covered this giving season with customizable gift cards. Available as an e-gift or physical card, these gift cards are the perfect gesture to recognize friends and family with delicious meals and more quality time with loved ones around the table. Purchase gift cards here .

*Prices vary based on location

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

