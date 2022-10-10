Advanced search
    KR   US5010441013

KROGER

(KR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
43.00 USD   -1.65%
08:16aKroger Accepting Submissions for Inaugural Our Brands Innovation Summit
PR
06:20aBNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Kroger to Outperform From Neutral
MT
05:39aAnalyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Corebridge Financial, Kroger, P&G, Qiagen...
MS
Kroger Accepting Submissions for Inaugural Our Brands Innovation Summit

10/10/2022 | 08:16am EDT
America's largest grocery retailer invites private brand suppliers across categories to apply

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced the launch of its Our Brands Innovation Summit, a program to enhance and accelerate the selection of private brand items sold across the Kroger Family of Companies. The program is open to store brand suppliers of food and beverage, health and beauty, packaging and more. 

The summit supports the ongoing mission of Kroger's Our Brands portfolio by partnering with select suppliers to provide high-quality, innovative items that meet current and future market trends and uplift the company's brand promise, to be Fresh for Everyone.

Beginning today through October 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM PDT, suppliers can apply for the opportunity to participate in virtual meetings with Kroger buyers. The meetings will be held January 24 through January 26, 2023, on ECRM's virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect.

"At Kroger, we're constantly innovating, studying customer data and working to stay ahead of trends so we can provide customers with the highest quality products they're looking for at affordable prices," said Juan De Paoli, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands. "By inviting private brand suppliers to apply for this opportunity, we're confident we will find fresh ideas and innovative products to expand our portfolio of offerings and support the growth of new businesses we bring into our supplier network."

Kroger welcomes suppliers in all categories, excluding general merchandise, hard goods, textiles and apparel.

To apply and learn more about the Kroger Our Brands Innovation Summit, click here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-accepting-submissions-for-inaugural-our-brands-innovation-summit-301644644.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
