Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kroger
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KR   US5010441013

KROGER

(KR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
46.40 USD   -1.74%
06:11pRalphs announces Southern California's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
PR
12:36pUS Senators, Representatives Ask Cerberus to Pause Payment of $4 Billion Dividend to Albertsons Shareholders
MT
11:41aThe Kroger Family of Companies to Host Veteran Career Expo Event on November 10
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ralphs announces Southern California's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

11/04/2022 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery Company shared its customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes ahead of one of the biggest food holidays of the year.

"We know families and friends make memories over food across many holidays," said Sunny Reelhorn Parr, Director of Corporate Affairs at Ralphs. "At Thanksgiving, we see so many customers seeking out ingredients to make meals their families have shared for generations. It's so rewarding to be part of their dinner tables and play an important role in reliving favorite memories and making new ones."

Ralphs expects Thanksgiving menus will be flush with mashed potatoes this year. Other favorite side dishes the grocer anticipates families will enjoy together this November in Southern California include:

  • Stuffing
  • Green bean casserole
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Sweet potatoes

In addition, Ralphs shares the company's 2022 brand film, "Today's Holiday Moments are Tomorrow's Memories." (www.kroger.com/madewithlove) This short film introduces viewers to a Kroji character who is navigating the holiday season and remembering that the best memories are created over food with his family.

Customers can shop for ingredients and favorite Our Brands products to craft their Thanksgiving meal in-store, with Ralphs Pickup or through Ralphs Delivery. Boost by Ralphs (www.ralphs.com/pr/boost), the nation's lowest-priced annual grocery delivery membership can save customers more than $1,000 a year on fuel and grocery delivery. For shoppers who want to spend less time cooking this season, Eat and Heat Home Chef holiday dishes and bundles will be available to purchase in stores and for order ahead beginning November 2.

About Ralphs
Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 18,000 associates serving customers in 184 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-announces-southern-californias-favorite-thanksgiving-side-dishes-301669421.html

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KROGER
06:11pRalphs announces Southern California's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
PR
12:36pUS Senators, Representatives Ask Cerberus to Pause Payment of $4 Billion Dividend to Al..
MT
11:41aThe Kroger Family of Companies to Host Veteran Career Expo Event on November 10
PR
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Data to Give Lates..
DJ
11/03Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused
AQ
11/03Washington court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payment
RE
11/03Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter
RE
11/03Kroger unveils heartfelt holiday campaign with new Kroji characters
PR
11/03Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls
RE
11/02State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KROGER
More recommendations