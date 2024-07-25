Consumer companies ticked down ahead of inflation data, even as a bright spot emerged in the luxury retail category.

French luxury brand Hermes International bucked broad weakness in the premium category, eking out sales growth despite marked weakness in the key Chinese market.

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to pause plans for their $25 billion merger until a Colorado court rules on the state's lawsuit to block the deal, according to the state's attorney general.

New jobless claims retreated by 10,000 to 235,000 in the week ended July 20, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Royal Caribbean Group fell even after the cruise line posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, raised its forecast for its 2024 earnings, and reinstated its dividend.

Southwest Airlines shares rose after the discount airline said it will soon assign seats on flights and sell some with extra legroom, making sweeping changes in a bid to broaden its appeal to passengers and boost revenue. American Airlines fell after its earnings report lagged Wall Street expectations, in the latest sign that carriers are struggling to rationalize capacity and control fuel costs.

Bally's shares rallied after hedge fund Standard General agreed to buy the balance of the casino chain and online gambling concern it didn't already own in a deal that values Bally's at about $4.6 billion.

