2023
FACT BOOK
$148.3B
TOTAL 2022 SALES
2,252
PHARMACIES
AND ALMOST
310 MILLION
PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED
PICK UP AND DELIVERY
AVAILABLE TO
98%
HOUSEHOLDS
30
OF
WE COVER
44
DISTRIBUTION
CENTERS
430,000
ASSOCIATES
COMPANY-WIDE
600
MILLION
MEALS
DONATED TO OUR
COMMUNITIES
32
FOOD
PRODUCTION
PLANTS ARE
35 STATES
- THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
1,637
SUPERMARKET FUEL CENTERS
MORE THAN
2,200
PICK UP
LOCATIONS
ACHIEVED
82%
WASTE
DIVERSION
FROM LANDFILLS COMPANY WIDE
106
ZERO WASTE
5.5B
MILLION
POUNDS OF FOOD
RESCUED
2,719
SUPERMARKETS &
MULTI-DEPARTMENT STORES
COMBINED STORE AND ONLINE VISITS
$336M
IN CHARITABLE GIVING TO OUR COMMUNITIES
7CFCs
POWERED BY
OCADO
ONE OF AMERICA'S
MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES OF 2022
AS RECOGNIZED BY NEWSWEEK
Table of Contents
About
2
Overview
4
Letter
6
Go-to-Market Strategy
13
Investing in our Associates
27
Live Our Purpose
32
Value Creation Model
34
Driving Shareholder Value
44
About the Kroger Fact Book
This Fact Book contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "aim," "believe," "committed," "confident," "continue," "create," "deliver," "drive," "enable," "ensure," "expect," "focus," "goal", "intend," "model," "on track," "positioning," "plan," "strategy," "strive," "targets," "vision," "well positioned," and "will." Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:
Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: the risks relating to or arising from our proposed transaction with Albertsons announced in October 2022, including, among others, our ability to consummate the proposed transaction, including on the terms of the merger agreement, on the anticipated timeline, and/or with the required regulatory approvals; COVID-19 pandemic related factors, risks and challenges; labor negotiations; potential work stoppages; changes in the unemployment rate;
pressures in the labor market; changes in government- funded benefit programs; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, including non-traditional competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends and such trends in certain commodities, products and/or operating costs; the geopolitical environment including the war in Ukraine; unstable political situations and social unrest; changes in tariffs; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; manufacturing commodity costs; supply constraints; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; stock repurchases; changes in the regulatory environment in which Kroger operates; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi- employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or
data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute our growth strategy and value creation model, including continued cost savings, growth of our alternative profit businesses, and our ability to better serve our customers and to generate customer loyalty and sustainable growth through our strategic pillars of fresh, our brands, personalization, and seamless; and the successful integration of merged companies and new partnerships. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.
Kroger believes that the information contained in this Fact Book is correct in all material respects as of August 2023 or such earlier date as indicated. However, such information is subject to change. Unless otherwise noted, reference to "years" is to Kroger's fiscal years.
Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.
Kroger at a Glance
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kroger Co. is one of the largest
retailers in the United States based on annual sales, holding the #21
ranking on the Fortune 100 list published June 2022. Total company
annual sales totaled $148.3 billion for fiscal year 2022.
Kroger was founded in 1883 and incorporated in 1902. Throughout its rich history, Kroger has served as an innovator and a pioneer in the food retail industry. In the early 1900s, Barney Kroger became the first grocer in the country to establish his own bakeries. Shortly after that he was also the first to sell meats and groceries under one roof. We have demonstrated a long- standing commitment to food safety and quality. During the 1930s, Kroger was the first grocery chain to routinely monitor product quality and scientifically test food. Technology has also played a significant role in Kroger's growth. In 1972, Kroger became the first grocery retailer in America to test an electronic scanner, reducing the customer wait time for check out and improving accuracy.
Kroger has continued to use technology to reimagine our business and better serve our customers, including:
- Applying our best-in-class data science platform to offer personalization, which is better enabling us to address the unique needs of our customers.
- Introducing Customer Fulfilment Centers powered by Ocado, combining vertical integration, machine learnings, and robotics to effectively pick orders and deliver affordable, fresh food through a one-of-a-kind white glove experience.
- Utilizing insights from our loyalty program and data science capabilities to power Kroger Precision Marketing, one of our fastest growing businesses which is well positioned to win within the U.S. retail media landscape.
Mergers and acquisitions have also played a key role in Kroger's growth over the years. In 1983, Kroger merged with Dillon Companies Inc. in Kansas to become a coast-to-coast operator of food, drug and convenience stores. The biggest merger in Kroger's history came in 1999 when Kroger merged with Fred Meyer to create a supermarket chain with the broadest geographic coverage and widest variety of formats in the food retailing industry. The merger also
enabled Kroger to generate significant economies of scale in purchasing, manufacturing, information systems and logistics.
In 2014, Kroger finalized its merger with Harris Teeter bringing an exceptional brand and a complementary base of stores in high growth markets. Later in the year, Kroger merged with Vitacost.com, one of the largest pure e-commerce companies in the nutrition and healthy living market. This merger accelerated Kroger's entry into the e-commerce space by several years, bringing the ability to serve customers through ship-to-home orders and expanding Kroger's reach to all 50 states. In 2015, Kroger finalized a merger with Roundy's, bringing an expanded footprint and innovative store format within the Wisconsin and Chicagoland areas under multiple banners to the Kroger family of companies. In 2017, Kroger merged with Murray's Cheese to bring fresh, quality specialty items to our customer. Kroger has significantly grown the brand since the merger and today, Murray's Cheese is the number one cheese platform in our markets. In 2018, Kroger merged with Home Chef to redefine the grocery customer experience and accelerate meal kit market growth.
