CINCINNATI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is celebrating dads with a Father's Day gift guide boasting thoughtful and convenient gifts to mark the occasion. From an extra special ultimate grilling bundle to an outdoor adventure kit, there is something for every dad to enjoy on his special day.

"Father's Day is a time to honor dad for his unconditional love, support and the best dad jokes," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger's group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know Father's Day isn't about the gifts but the perfect occasion to show dad some love with a heartfelt gesture. Using our gift guide, spend less time shopping and more time with dear old dad—which is the gift he really wants."

Celebrate Father's Day with Kroger's gift guide lovingly created just for dad:

Gift an annual Boost by Kroger Plus Membership: With free delivery, 2X Fuel Points and exclusive offers, this is truly the gift that keeps giving all year long. Make dad smile with a Boost membership that can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

With free delivery, 2X Fuel Points and exclusive offers, this is truly the gift that keeps giving all year long. Make dad smile with a that can save up to per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Bring dad a Kroger prepared lunch: Spend less time cooking and more time enjoying a meal together with all the fresh fixings from Kroger. Show love to dad with Home Chef St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs , Home Chef Pulled Pork , Panera Bread Ready-to-Heat Family Size Mac and Cheese , Murray's Select Entertaining Cheese Platter, Kroger Creamy Italian Salad Kit , Fresh Cut Fruits and Veggies and finished with a delectable Bakery Fresh Goodness Strawberry Crunch Cake .

Spend less time cooking and more time enjoying a meal together with all the fresh fixings from Kroger. Show love to dad with , , , , and finished with a delectable . Stock a cooler with dad's favorite beverages: Grab a Coleman Chiller Cooler and stock it with drinks for dad like Modelo , Corona, High Noon , Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic Beer , LaCroix® Limoncello Sparkling Water , Twisted Tea and favorites from Miller , Budweiser and Coors .

Grab a and stock it with drinks for dad like , , , , and favorites from , and . Gift the ultimate outdoor grilling bundle: Really spoil dad with a grilling bundle that will keep the family barbecuing all summer long. Start with a Char-Griller Deluxe Charcoal Grill , Kroger® Brand Instant Light Ridged Charcoal Briquets and a HD Designs Grill® nested BBQ Tool Set . Complete the gift with grilling favorites such as, Kroger® Brand St. Louis Style Ribs , Kroger® Brand Lean Ground Beef Chuck Homestyle Hamburger Patties , Fresh Atlantic Salmon , Ball Park Frank Hot Dogs , Simple Truth All Natural Chicken Breasts BIG Deal! , Kroger® Brand Limited Edition Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst and Private Selection™ Mexican Street Corn Kit .

Really spoil dad with a grilling bundle that will keep the family barbecuing all summer long. Start with a , and a . Complete the gift with grilling favorites such as, , , , , , and . Outdoor adventure summer pack: Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 and SPF 30 Twin Packs , Off! Deep Woods® Dry Bug Spray and Insect Repellent Value Pack , Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier® Electrolyte Drink Mix , Simple Truth Organic™ Banana Bread Baked Energy Bar and a little something to relax, H2OGO!™ Flip Pillow Lounge .

For dads who like to do their own shopping, select from hundreds of gift card options and earn 4X Fuel Points from June 5-June 18 with a digital coupon. No matter the gift, be sure to complete the celebration with a Father's Day greeting card expressing a heartfelt message and save.

May 20-June 16 : Buy any two greeting cards and save $2 with a digital coupon.

: Buy any two greeting cards and save with a digital coupon. June 14-June 28 : Get 4X Fuel Points on greeting card purchases.

Find even more Father's Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with grill out recipes and ideas, side dishes and even a meat calculator.

For additional Father's Day gifts and every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

