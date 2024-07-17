Vaccinations offer a crucial line of defense against preventable illnesses

CINCINNATI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), makes it easy for college students to receive the vaccinations and boosters needed to make move-in day simple. Vaccinations, whether required or recommended, play a pivotal role in safeguarding individual health and promoting community well-being, particularly in environments such as college campuses where students live and study in close quarters.

"As students prepare to return to the classroom, it is critical that we emphasize the importance of back-to-school vaccines," said Meggen Brown, chief nursing officer, The Little Clinic LLC. "Vaccinations can protect individuals and safeguard the health of our communities. Kroger Health is committed to promoting health and safety, and we urge students of all ages, including trade school and graduate programs, to prioritize their well-being by ensuring they are up to date on their vaccinations."

Common vaccine requirements for post-secondary enrollment often include:

Meningococcal: Protects against meningitis, a serious infection that can spread rapidly in close quarters like dormitories

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis): Protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): Guards against these highly contagious diseases

Students pursuing credentials such as construction, engineering technologies, automotive, power, culinary or other material and tool-handling training should receive a tetanus vaccine.

Additionally, those continuing their education in healthcare, including veterinary and medical school will likely need to complete all three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine series, in addition to undergoing a tuberculosis (TB) test.

Additional vaccines that are often recommended for students who are heading to post-secondary programs include:

Human papillomavirus (HPV): Protects from HPV infections that can cause head, neck, or other cancers later in life.

Influenza (flu): Protects against the three most common types of flu during a given season and should be administered annually.

COVID-19: Many colleges no longer require this vaccine, but it is recommended, especially for students, faculty, and staff.

Students prepared to study abroad should consider country-specific vaccinations. Stay informed about travel health recommendations and ensure you're up to date or speak to a Kroger Family of Companies pharmacist or The Little Clinic LLC practitioner to learn more.

Armed with up-to-date vaccinations, students can be protected before classes begin. Kroger Health is committed to protecting families through vaccinations at every stage of their lives and is dedicated to providing credible, and convenient healthcare for customers in a single stop. For more information, visit https://www.krogerhealth.com/

