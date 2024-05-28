Abound provides premium nutrition at an everyday low price

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is celebrating National Pet Month by introducing new Abound pet food products available now in redesigned packaging.

"Pets are cherished members of our families, offering unconditional love and companionship every day," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands at Kroger. "Kroger is excited to introduce new Abound products with even more nutrient-dense ingredients, specialty formulations and training treats. Pets enrich our lives, and a healthy diet with Abound is a simple way to show love to our four-legged friends."

Abound is a premium pet food at an everyday low price, made from an abundance of the highest-quality nutrient-dense ingredients, without unwanted fillers. Meat, poultry or fish is always the number one ingredient. Abound goes above and beyond, never compromising on ingredients or taste, to deliver optimal nutrition for pets.

New Abound products feature a unique blend of ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, botanicals and probiotics. New products available to try now include:

Abound Wild Beginnings Beef Venison & Lamb Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe Healthy Weight Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe Skin & Coat Adult Dry Dog Food

Abound Pro Vet Formulated Beef & Sweet Potato Recipe Small Breed Dog Food

Abound Pro + Sensitive Skin & Stomach Dry Cat Food Recipe

Abound Pro + Indoor Weight Hairball Care (Chicken and Turkey ) Dry Cat Food

Customers can find these items and other Abound products now with a new updated premium design that highlights the brand's core benefits of high quality, performance and accessibility. Pet lovers can also look forward to trying the new formulas in wet and dry cat food as well as dog treats.

Shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-recognizes-national-pet-month-with-new-abound-pet-food-varieties-302156905.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.