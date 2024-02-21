Retailer shares easy cold-weather meal ideas to get you to Spring

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing cozy mid-winter meal solutions to help customers through the last weeks of winter weather. With low-maintenance slow cooker recipes and soups to keep you warm on those final cold days of the season, meal prep has never been easier and even more delicious.

"Warm weather and grilling season are just around the corner, but first, we have to make it through the remaining chilly days of winter," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Until then, we're serving up more fresh inspiration for cozy meal solutions that are easy and affordable to get us to Springtime."

Trade prep work for quality time with these easy slow cooker ideas from Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane:

Slow Cooker Red Wine Beef Stew —trend alert! This stew is a customer favorite and the ultimate easy comfort dish.

—trend alert! This stew is a customer favorite and the ultimate easy comfort dish. Barbecue Chicken Sliders —with only seven ingredients, it does not get any easier than this dump-and-go recipe.

—with only seven ingredients, it does not get any easier than this dump-and-go recipe. Chicken Potpie Soup —add Kroger's brand new Private Selection French Baguette on the side. Baked fresh in stores daily, the all-natural, high-quality artisan baguette is made without preservatives or chemicals and only $1.49 per loaf.

—add Kroger's brand new on the side. Baked fresh in stores daily, the all-natural, high-quality artisan baguette is made without preservatives or chemicals and only per loaf. Slow Cooker Peppered Meatballs —from prep to finish, this dish takes less than three hours and goes great with a fresh veggie on the side.

—from prep to finish, this dish takes less than three hours and goes great with a fresh veggie on the side. Hoisin Pork Tacos —taco Tuesday with just five minutes of prep work.

—taco Tuesday with just five minutes of prep work. Vegetarian White Chili —skip the chicken for a vegetarian-friendly take that's perfect for an easy dinner or feeding a crowd.

Find even more ideas at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $500 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

For those extra busy nights or a satisfying hot lunch, Home Chef has it covered with delicious heat and eat soup options. Try these customer favorites:

Home Chef Chicken Noodle Soup

Home Chef Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Soup

Home Chef Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Home Chef Tomato Bisque Soup

Customers can shop these meal solutions in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

