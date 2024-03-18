Kroger Co. is one of the American leaders in food products distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of non-perishable food products (50.6%). In addition, the group offers general merchandise products (apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products and toys), health care and beauty products, and natural products; - distribution of fresh produce (24.6%): fruit and vegetables, meat products, seafood, fine groceries, bakery products, fresh prepared products, etc.; - operation of supermarkets with service stations (10.6%); - distribution of pharmaceutical products (9%); - other (5.2%): primarily manufacturing of food products for third parties through 33 production sites (bakeries and dairy plants) located in the United States. As of 29/02/2022, As of January 29, 2022, business is ensured through 2,726 supermarkets (of which 2,252 had pharmacies and 1,613 had fuel centers). All sales are in the United States.

