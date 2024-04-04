MCoBeauty, Coveted Australian Beauty Brand, Expands to the U.S. Market Available Exclusively at Kroger

Luxe for less, cruelty-free makeup and skincare brand launches at Kroger

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced MCoBeauty, Australia's fastest-growing beauty brand, is making its United States debut exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores, launching more than 250 beauty and skincare products available in stores now.

"Kroger is thrilled to offer our customers MCoBeauty's luxe for less cosmetics and skincare products," said Kate Meyer, Kroger's vice president of Home, Health & Beauty Care Merchandising. "Bringing this must-have brand exclusively to Kroger invites beauty enthusiasts to our stores to access highly sought-after products and offers our customers more beauty options, maximizing convenience with every shopping experience. Our Fresh for Everyone commitment means accessibility across every aisle and we proud to collaborate with MCoBeauty, a brand that shares this vision."

With affordability and practicality paramount to MCoBeauty's mission to provide accessible, innovative products, the luxe-for-less brand offers trend-focused makeup and skincare items under $30.

"We are thrilled to bring MCoBeauty to the U.S., offering customers across America access to our innovative and affordable beauty solutions," said Shelley Sullivan, CEO & Founder of MCoBeauty. "Our mission has always been to make high-quality beauty products accessible to all, and we're excited to introduce our range to a new audience. Kroger is the perfect point of entry for us into the U.S. Similar retail environments have worked so well for MCoBeauty in Australia and New Zealand, providing a very loyal, and growing customer base for the brand, and I am confident we will see the same success with Kroger."

Try these must-have MCoBeauty trending items available at Kroger:

XtendLash Tubular Mascara —the best-selling, award-winning innovative tubing mascara that maximizes length, curl and volume without flaking or smudging.

—the best-selling, award-winning innovative tubing mascara that maximizes length, curl and volume without flaking or smudging. Super Glow Bronzing Drops —a weightless skincare-infused serum that hydrates while adding a warm bronze tint to complexions.

—a weightless skincare-infused serum that hydrates while adding a warm bronze tint to complexions. Flawless Glow Luminous Filter Foundation —a four-in-one, multi-tasking, skin booster designed to give skin the ultimate glowing filter-like finish.

—a four-in-one, multi-tasking, skin booster designed to give skin the ultimate glowing filter-like finish. Lip Oil Hydrating Treatment —a rich, ultra-nourishing lip oil that leaves a high-shine finish.

—a rich, ultra-nourishing lip oil that leaves a high-shine finish. Liquid Highlight & Glow Beauty Wand —the perfect illuminating liquid highlighter wand to achieve gorgeously glowing skin in a flash.

—the perfect illuminating liquid highlighter wand to achieve gorgeously glowing skin in a flash. Instant Contour Cream Bronzer —contour and highlight like a pro in just three easy steps.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About MCoBeauty

MCoBeauty is Australia's fastest-growing beauty brand, offering a range of premium-quality, vegan & cruelty-free products at a luxe-for-less price.

MCoBeauty offers a collection of modern beauty solutions, with the core range always having innovation at its heart, with iconic game changers like XtendLash Tubular Mascara (the fastest selling mascara in Australia!) & Lip Lights Shine Gloss, to our premium-quality Korean-made Skincare range, to our sell-out Seasonal Dupes which offer a little bit of luxury - every day.

