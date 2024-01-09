Save big on thousands of fresh, natural and organic products during the retailer's mega savings event

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is bringing customers the tools to make 2024 the best year ever, offering savings on thousands of fresh, natural and organic products and dishing on ways customers can access health and nutrition support at Kroger all year long.

"With savings and nutritious offerings from all of customers' favorite Our Brands products, we are thrilled to make 2024 the best year ever," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know this time of year many of our customers are gearing up for a fresh start and no matter what their goals might be, we are here with nutrition support, healthy options and affordable fresh products to embrace the new year."

Through February 3, customers can look forward to mega savings, hot weekly digital deals and exclusive Kroger Pickup and Delivery offers on items across the store, including Simple Truth®. Simple Truth® makes it easier to feed families affordable natural and organic foods made with simple ingredients. Try these Simple Truth® favorites to sneak in more fruits and veggies in 2024:

Simple Truth® Freeze Dried Strawberries

Simple Truth® Organic Jalapeno Lime Kraut

Simple Truth® Organic Bagged Fresh Broccoli and Cauliflower —steams in the microwave

Simple Truth® Organic Fruit and Veggie Blend Strips

To learn more about the mega event and save even more weekly, shop directly from Kroger's digital ad with new deals every Wednesday and at Kroger.com or the Kroger app with more than $500 in savings available every week in digital coupons.

Nutrition Support

Customers can explore nutrition facts and healthy options using Kroger's free OptUP nutrition rating system. OptUP is easily accessible through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com. As customers fill their carts, they can view nutrition scores for their favorite items, explore "better-for-you" alternatives and shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics. OptUP favorites from Kroger Health registered dietitians include products such as:

Simple Truth® Natural Cage Free Eggs

Private Selection® Mini Seedless Cucumbers

Kroger Brand® 85% Lean Fresh Ground Turkey

Kroger Brand ®Yukon Gold Potatoes

Kroger Brand® Honeycrisp Apples

When meal planning with specific specialties in mind, try Kroger's meal solutions calculator that allows users to identify the type of restriction in their diet and select a main ingredient to generate fresh recipes that fit into their lifestyle.

Whether looking to manage weight, maintain a healthy heart, learn how to live with a new food allergy or simply adopt a more nourishing way of eating in the new year, Kroger Health registered dietitians are committed to helping individuals achieve personal goals through individualized nutritional counseling. Kroger Health registered dietitians believe in using a dedicated, educated and personalized approach to eating and enjoying food, to help people live healthier lives. Telenutrition allows customers to connect with a dietitian over video chat, providing access to personalized nutrition coaching and education when and where it is needed.

Customers can shop items from the mega savings event and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

