Ralphs to Welcome DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Meet and Greet Fans Near Auto Club Speedway

02/21/2023 | 07:44am EST
FONTANA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the NASCAR Cup Series arrive at the Fontana market this weekend for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that your local Ralphs® grocery store has premium branding on No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top® Camaro entered in the 200-Lap race with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  All eyes will be on Stenhouse Jr., especially after winning the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. 

"We are thrilled to treat our NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fresh off his victory, and the No. #47 NASCAR Cup car. As part of his visit, we will have our mobile pharmacy unit on hand offering vaccinations, body mass index and blood pressure/diabetes screenings and more. Like Ricky's premium Camaro, our pharmacy team is driven to help people live healthier lives," said Dr. Linh Lee, Ralphs' director of pharmacy/health & wellness.

Stenhouse Jr. is set to compete with his No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top Camaro on Sunday, but before that, he is appearing at store location 16225 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana on Friday, February 24th beginning at 3 PM Pacific, where he will sign autographs for an hour and then participate in other store-related activities with consumers. This event is all made possible thanks to Ralphs, Coca-Cola®, Cottonelle® and Marinela®.

"We enjoy being in the community and meeting our fans," said Stenhouse Jr. "Ralphs and our CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners are behind making it all possible."

Following his appearance, Stenhouse Jr. returns to the two-mile D-shaped oval where he finished 10th last year.

"Auto Club begins our West Coast swing on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule," said Stenhouse Jr. "We had some success there last year and finished in the top-10. We're looking forward to getting back there with our No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top Camaro."   

On Sunday, February 26th, live coverage of the Pala Casino 400 begins at 3:30 PM on FOX on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Ralphs:

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 18,000 associates serving customers in 184 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-to-welcome-daytona-500-champion-ricky-stenhouse-jr-to-meet-and-greet-fans-near-auto-club-speedway-301751405.html

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company


© PRNewswire 2023
