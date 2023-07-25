Save Big on Back to School with Kroger—more than 250 items less than $3!

Stock up on crayons, colored pencils, markers and more for just $1

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared back-to-school savings with Locked In Low prices on the key supplies students need to gear up for an exciting new school year, offering more than 250 items for less than $3.

"As students return to the classroom, the supplies they need to study and learn should not break the bank," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "Our Locked In Low prices guarantee affordable items so caregivers and students can look forward to going back to school, and we can make life a bit easier during this busy time of year for the families we serve."

Recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Kroger has more than 250 school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.

Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less:

Crayola® Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils (12 count)

Crayola® Classic Fine Line Assorted Color Markers (10 count)

Crayola® Broad Line Classic Color Markers (10 count)

Crayola® Non-Toxic Crayons (24 count)

Elmer's® Washable Disappearing Purple Glue Stick (3 count)

Office Works Kids Pointed and Blunt Scissors

Oxford® Ruled Index Cards (100 pack)

Top Flight Marble Wide Ruled and College Ruled Composition Books

Paper Mate Write Bros. Black and Blue Medium Ball Point Pens (10 count)

Back-to-school must-haves less than $3:

Top Flight Standards Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper (150 sheets)

BIC® Brite Liner Highlighters (5 pack)

Paper Mate® Classical or Strong Mechanical Pencils (12 pack)

Sharpie® The Original Fine Point Markers (2 pack)

Pilot® G2® Comfort Grip Premium Fine Point Gel Roller Pens (2 pack)

Post-it® Marseille Collection Note Pads (4 pack)

Paper Mate® Pink Pearl® Large Erasers (3 pack)

And more!

Customers can shop school supplies under $3, plus everything needed for back to school here. Items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

To download media assets, click here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-big-on-back-to-school-with-krogermore-than-250-items-less-than-3-301885498.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.