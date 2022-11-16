Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kroger Co. (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KR   US5010441013

KROGER CO. (THE)

(KR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-11-16 pm EST
47.82 USD   +2.02%
02:41pAlbertsons Says Special Dividend Payment Restraining Order Still Stands as Court Postpones Hearing Again
MT
02:31pThe Kroger Co. Foundation Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associates
PR
01:56pAlbertsons $4 billion dividend payment stays on hold as Washington court delays hearing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Kroger Co. Foundation Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associates

11/16/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Program has granted more than $4.5 million in scholarship funds

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation ("Foundation") today announced the Kroger Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year, awarding $300,000 to 120 students. All scholars are the children of Kroger associates and receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. Launched in 2008, the Kroger Scholars Program has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarship funds.

"I feel as though I have grown up at Kroger," said Averie Rutter, a Kroger Scholar pursing a degree in animal science at Findlay University. "My parents have worked there for the last 30 years. This will help me not only further my education, but it will also help me pursue my passion."

The 2022-2023 Kroger Scholars will be represented at more than 80 institutions across the nation. Students were selected based on a broad range of criteria, including volunteering, civic service, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and work experience.

"We are proud to recognize this year's Kroger Scholars for their commitment to academic excellence and service to their schools and communities," said, Patty Leesemann, Head of Philanthropy at Kroger. "We hope these funds make it a little easier for our associates and their children as they transition studies beyond high school, ultimately building a brighter future for us all."

A company-wide program presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Scholars is open to children (biological, adopted and stepchildren) of associates in the Kroger Family of Stores who have two years of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours per year. To learn more about The Kroger Co. Foundation, visit here.  

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program for its associates, contributing up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. Kroger encourages lifelong learning for all, enabling everything from GEDs to Ph.D. degrees. Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

About Kroger:
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kroger-co-foundation-awards-300-000-in-scholarships-to-children-of-kroger-associates-301680599.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KROGER CO. (THE)
02:41pAlbertsons Says Special Dividend Payment Restraining Order Still Stands as Court Postpo..
MT
02:31pThe Kroger Co. Foundation Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associa..
PR
01:56pAlbertsons $4 billion dividend payment stays on hold as Washington court delays hearing
RE
11/14Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 bln TSMC stake
RE
11/14Kroger promises a Thanksgiving Fresh for Everyone
PR
11/14AGS Add Another Roadblock To Kroger-Albertsons Deal (Axios)
AQ
11/14KROGER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10Albertsons $4 billion dividend kept on hold by Washington court
RE
11/10Kroger Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
11/10The Kroger Co. Executes Term Loan Credit Agreement and Enters into Amendment to its Ame..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KROGER CO. (THE)
More recommendations