Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* WHITE HOUSE, AFTER FTC SUIT TO BLOCK ALBERTSONS-KROGER MERGER, SAYS BIDEN BELIEVES LARGE CORPORATIONS MUST BE CHECKED BY HEALTHY COMPETITION

* BIDEN IS COMMITTED TO LOWERING GROCERY COSTS FOR FAMILIES USING EVERY TOOL AT HIS DISPOSAL, SAYS WHITE HOUSE