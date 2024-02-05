(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Beowulf Mining PLC - Sweden, Finland and Kosovo-focused mining company - Alongside its Swedish subsidiary, Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB, says it has appointed a project director for the Kallak Iron Ore project. The person "cannot yet be made public due to commercial sensitivities", Beowulf says, but will start on May 1. They will be responsible for advancing Kallak through the ongoing environmental and technical studies.

Kromek Group PLC - Sedgefield, England-based detection technology supplier - Secures grant of EUR1.3 million under the UK Research and Innovation Horizon scheme, in order to participate in the Intelligent Radiation Sensor Readout System project. The project is a collaboration between industrial and academic partners in Denmark, Germany, Norway and Italy to design, build and test a new class of radiation sensor based on cadmium zinc telluride and other advanced technologies. The project will start on March 1, and will run for a period of 48 months.

Cornish Metals Inc - mineral exploration and development company, focused on the South Crofty tin project in Cornwall - Reports results from the first 6 drill holes at the 9,000-metre Carn Brea drill programme in Cornwall. Says that all holes intersected the Wide Formation lode structure, adding that drilling identified a new mineralised structure directly below the Great Flat Lode splay. Chief Executive Officer Richard Williams says: "These results confirm Cornish Metals' model that the Wide Formation represents a new, large-scale, tin-bearing exploration target lying beneath the historically mined Great Flat Lode. The discovery of additional mineralised structures above and below the Wide Formation is a bonus."

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd - investment company focused on the natural resources sector - Reports net asset value per share as at September 30 of 25.72 pence, up 22% from 20.93p year prior. For the first quarter, or the three months ended September 30, the firm's net asset value was GBP10.0 million, up 28% from GBP7.8 million the previous year. Unaudited operating profit for the quarter was GBP658,000. Mineral & Financial says: "The results were positively impacted by the partial recognition of the value of the Put option on our Redcorp interest as a result of the delivery of the Feasibility Study. This more than offset the correction in the value of several of our investments, including our Luca Mining stake."

Tungsten West PLC - mining company, working to restart production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England - Receives draft permit from the Environment Agency for the operation of the Mineral Processing Facility at Hemerdon. Explains that the draft permit is currently undergoing internal review to ensure all aspects are aligned with the operational requirements of the MPF, following which, a public consultation will be held by the agency. This is the final step before the Environment Agency can issue the permit. Chief Executive Officer Neil Gawthorpe says: "I am delighted to confirm receipt of the draft permit for the MPF, which represents a major step-forward in our goal of bringing Hemerdon back into production by the end of 2025, providing an ethical and sustainable domestic supply of critical minerals."

Artemis Resources Ltd - Western Australia-focused gold, copper and lithium exploration company - Hails ground reconnaissance programme, which has resulted in a "significant lithium pegmatite discovery" at the Mt Marie lithium prospect. Sampling from tenement E47/1746 delivered a number of positive results, including 1.8% lithium oxide at 23AR01-17, and 1.6% at 23AR01-16. Artemis says that x-ray diffraction has confirmed mineralisation as spodumene. Executive Director George Ventouras says: "These rock chip results are a vote of confidence in the new technical team and the methodologies they've employed to explore for lithium bearing pegmatites on our 100% owned tenements. Importantly for the company and the region, this discovery is further evidence of a potential corridor of lithium mineralisation extending beyond 40 kilometres in the west Pilbara region, where Artemis' tenements are located."

Ora Technology PLC - London-based retail carbon trading firm - Says that its shares began trading on Monday on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US. The company's shares will trade on the OTC Market under the ticker ORCBF. There is no associated capital raise with this cross trade and Ora's ordinary Shares will continue to trade on its primary listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker, ORA.

Gelion PLC - London-based battery technology company - Appoints Louis Adriaenssens as group chief technological officer, as well as Adrien Amigues as president of Gelion UK and Europe, with immediate effect. The former most recently worked in Nevada as the supervisor of chemistry for Panasonic at the Tesla Gigafactory. Meanwhile, Founder Adrien Amigues will take up a new role. Chief Executive Officer John Wood says: "Louis and Adrien's appointments further enhance our strong, established and focused leadership and management team at this pivotal next stage of our commercialisation journey, which based on our technology development pathways, places us as a key player in UK/Europe."

