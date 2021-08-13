Kromek : Notice of 2021 AGM and Publication of Annual Report

13 August 2021

Kromek Group plc

("Kromek" or the "Group")

Notice of AGM and Publication of Annual Report

Kromek (AIM: KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, gives notice that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 9.00am on 8 September 2021 at Kromek Group plc, North East Technology Park (NETPark), Thomas Wright Way, Sedgefield, County Durham TS21 3FD.

The Board understands that the AGM represents an important opportunity to engage with shareholders and provides a forum for shareholders to ask questions of, and speak directly with, the Board. However, whilst recognising that the UK Government has recently removed legal limits on social contact, the health and wellbeing of the Group's employees, shareholders and wider community remain paramount to the Board. Consequently, in light of the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation in the UK, the Directors strongly encourage shareholders, or their proxies, not to attend the AGM this year, but to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM. There will not be any presentations from Directors at the AGM.

To provide an opportunity to engage with the Board and ask questions, shareholders are invited to submit questions via email as described in the Notice of AGM circular.

The notice of AGM and form of proxy, along with the Group's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 April 2021, have today been posted to those shareholders who have requested paper communications. These documents are also available on the Investor Relations section of the Group's website at https://www.kromek.com/investor-relations/and can be accessed by clicking on the "AGM 2021' page.

For further information, please contact:

Kromek Group plc

Arnab Basu, CEO+44 (0)1740 626 060

Paul Farquhar, CFO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Camilla Hume/Giles Balleny (NOMAD)+44 (0)20 7397 8900 Julian Morse (Sales)

Luther Pendragon (PR)

Harry Chathli+44 (0)20 7618 9100 Claire Norbury

About Kromek Group plc

Kromek Group plc is a technology group (global HQ in County Durham) and a leading developer of high performance radiation detection products based on cadmium zinc telluride ("CZT") and other advanced technologies. Using its core technology platforms, Kromek designs, develops and produces x-ray and