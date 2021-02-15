Kromek : Posting of Circular

15 February 2021

Kromek Group plc

("Kromek", the "Company" or the "Group")

Posting of Circular

Kromek (AIM: KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on Friday 12 February 2021 regarding the conditional Firm Placing, Directors' Subscription and Open Offer to raise up to £13.0 million before expenses, the Circular has now been posted to Shareholders.

The expected timetable of principal events is set out below:

Record Date for the Open Offer 6.00 p.m. on 11 February 2021 Announcement of the Firm Placing and Open Offer, publication and posting of this document, the Application Form and Form of Proxy 12 February 2021 Ex-entitlement Date 8.00 a.m. on 15 February 2021 Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders 15 February 2021 Recommended latest time and date for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 22 February 2021 Recommended latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 23 February 2021 Latest time and date for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only) 3.00 p.m. on 24 February 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy to be valid at the General Meeting 12.00 p.m. on 25 February 2021 Latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer and receipt of completed Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instruction (if appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 26 February 2021 General Meeting 12.00 p.m. on 1 March 2021 Announcement of result of General Meeting and Open Offer 1 March 2021 Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on AIM 8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2021 New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST members' accounts 2 March 2021 Despatch of definitive share certificates in certificated form 16 March 2021

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Kromek Group plc

Arnab Basu, CEO Paul Farquhar, CFO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Max Hartley/Camilla Hume (NOMAD)

Julian Morse (Sales)

Luther Pendragon (PR)

Harry Chathli/Claire Norbury/Joe Quinlan

+44 (0)1740 626 060

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 (0)20 7618 9100