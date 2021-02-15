Kromek : Posting of Circular

Log in
15 February 2021

Kromek Group plc

("Kromek", the "Company" or the "Group")

Posting of Circular

Kromek (AIM: KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on Friday 12 February 2021 regarding the conditional Firm Placing, Directors' Subscription and Open Offer to raise up to £13.0 million before expenses, the Circular has now been posted to Shareholders.

The expected timetable of principal events is set out below:

Record Date for the Open Offer

6.00 p.m. on 11 February 2021

Announcement of the Firm Placing and Open Offer, publication and posting of this document, the Application Form and Form of Proxy

12 February 2021

Ex-entitlement Date

8.00 a.m. on 15 February 2021

Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders

15 February 2021

Recommended latest time and date for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements from CREST

4.30 p.m. on 22 February 2021

Recommended latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements into CREST

3.00 p.m. on 23 February 2021

Latest time and date for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only)

3.00 p.m. on 24 February 2021

Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy to be valid at the General Meeting

12.00 p.m. on 25 February 2021

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer and receipt of completed Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instruction (if appropriate)

11.00 a.m. on 26 February 2021

General Meeting

12.00 p.m. on 1 March 2021

Announcement of result of General Meeting and Open Offer

1 March 2021

Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on AIM

8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2021

New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST members' accounts

2 March 2021

Despatch of definitive share certificates in certificated form

16 March 2021

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Kromek Group plc

Arnab Basu, CEO Paul Farquhar, CFO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Max Hartley/Camilla Hume (NOMAD)

Julian Morse (Sales)

Luther Pendragon (PR)

Harry Chathli/Claire Norbury/Joe Quinlan

+44 (0)1740 626 060

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 (0)20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

Kromek Group plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 08:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13,1 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2020 -16,5 M -23,0 M -23,0 M
Net Debt 2020 0,33 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 79,7 M 80,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart KROMEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kromek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROMEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnab Basu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Neil Farquhar Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Rakesh Sharma Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Radley Chief Technical Officer
Albertus Beumer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROMEK GROUP PLC49.44%80
ATLAS COPCO AB16.88%68 877
FANUC CORPORATION10.61%51 266
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.41%35 657
SANDVIK AB7.35%32 623
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED12.03%29 287
