(Alliance News) - Kromek Group PLC on Thursday said it had received a GBP1.4 million order to deliver D3M detectors for use in the EU.

The Sedgefield, England-based detection technology supplier said the detectors are intended for use in the rescEU stockpile, which is being developed by the European Commission to help safeguard citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks, it said.

Kromek's 3DM detector is a device that scans for radiation.

Chief Executive Officer Arnab Basu said: "Amid increasingly fraught and volatile global relations, the need for sovereign nations to prepare for emerging risks has never been more important. We are pleased to be able to contribute positively to global efforts to safeguard citizens against possible threats, accidental or deliberate.This latest order for Kromek's D3M line of detectors is another endorsement of our world-leading technology, which is amongst the most versatile and sensitive available, offering real time data of any potential nuclear threat so that decision making can be rapid and responses can be co-ordinated effectively."

Shares in Kromek rose 4.2% to 5.47 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.