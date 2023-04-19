Advanced search
    KMK   GB00BD7V5D43

KROMEK GROUP PLC

(KMK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:06:58 2023-04-19 am EDT
6.840 GBX   +9.44%
10:00aKromek shares up as partners to develop detector solutions
AN
04:07aKromek Gains 8% on Partnership with Analogic to Develop Computed Tomography Detector Technology
MT
02:00aKromek Group plc and Analogic Corporation Announce Collaboration Agreement to Develop Next Generation Computed Tomography Detector Technology
CI
Kromek shares up as partners to develop detector solutions

04/19/2023 | 10:00am EDT
Kromek Group PLC - Sedgefield, England-based detection technology supplier - Signs deal with Analogic Corp to collaborate on detector solutions. Says the collaboration is for the medical imaging and security sectors. Says the technology can result in improved image quality whilst also providing "a gateway to material characterization and quantitative results, allowing early detection of life-threatening illness such as breast cancer or heart disease when used in medical imaging".

Chief Executive Officer Arnab Basu says: "At Kromek we are constantly looking to team up with leading global organisations who match our vision and desire to improve patient outcomes as well as combine our technologies to enhance the safety of our citizens. Analogic has a long track record in doing just this and we are looking forward to our collaboration to enable Analogic to bring the next generation of CT scanners to the market."

Current stock price: 6.77 pence each, up 8.3% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 37%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ -0.26% 18.9 Delayed Quote.12.13%
KROMEK GROUP PLC 9.28% 6.84 Delayed Quote.-43.95%
