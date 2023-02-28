Advanced search
KROMI: Annual General Meeting approves squeeze-out request

02/28/2023 | 06:02am EST
EQS-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KROMI: Annual General Meeting approves squeeze-out request

28.02.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KROMI: Annual General Meeting approves squeeze-out request

Hamburg, February 28, 2023 – KROMI Logistik AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the 2021/2022 fiscal year on Monday, February 27, 2023. After virtual general meetings in the past two years, this event was again held in presence. Including postal votes, the attendance of the registered share capital amounted to 97.84%. All agenda items were passed.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board reported in detail to the shareholders present on the operating and strategic growth of KROMI Logistik AG during the 2021/2022 fiscal year and in the first half of 2022/2023. The actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory boards in the 2021/2022 fiscal year were approved by the AGM. At the same time, the AGM also approved the remuneration report for the 2021/2022 fiscal year. In addition, the General Meeting followed the management’s proposal and re-elected Prof. Dr. Eckart Kottkamp to KROMI’s Supervisory Board. Furthermore, Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was elected as the new auditor of both the separate and the consolidated financial statements.

The motion of the majority shareholder, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, Bonn, to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to itself in return for appropriate cash compensation in accordance with Sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) (“squeeze-out”) was approved by the AGM with 97.85% of the votes cast.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/4000/annual-general-meeting.html.


Company profile:

KROMI is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimising tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers’ production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilisation and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI’s activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers’ machining operations. This entails continuously analysing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

 

Investor relations contact:

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
Email: krause@cometis.de


28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/537151-0
Fax: 040/537151-99
E-mail: info@kromi.de
Internet: www.kromi.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
WKN: A0KFUJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1570719

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570719  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 80,5 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net income 2022 1,07 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net Debt 2022 0,84 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
KROMI Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernd Paulini Chief Executive Officer
Christian Auth Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Bellgardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Kleinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KROMI LOGISTIK AG-1.14%38
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.19.39%34 108
FASTENAL COMPANY8.28%29 438
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.17%5 482
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.2.83%4 716
DIPLOMA PLC1.22%4 211