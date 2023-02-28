EQS-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

KROMI: Annual General Meeting approves squeeze-out request



28.02.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, February 28, 2023 – KROMI Logistik AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the 2021/2022 fiscal year on Monday, February 27, 2023. After virtual general meetings in the past two years, this event was again held in presence. Including postal votes, the attendance of the registered share capital amounted to 97.84%. All agenda items were passed.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board reported in detail to the shareholders present on the operating and strategic growth of KROMI Logistik AG during the 2021/2022 fiscal year and in the first half of 2022/2023. The actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory boards in the 2021/2022 fiscal year were approved by the AGM. At the same time, the AGM also approved the remuneration report for the 2021/2022 fiscal year. In addition, the General Meeting followed the management’s proposal and re-elected Prof. Dr. Eckart Kottkamp to KROMI’s Supervisory Board. Furthermore, Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was elected as the new auditor of both the separate and the consolidated financial statements.

The motion of the majority shareholder, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, Bonn, to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to itself in return for appropriate cash compensation in accordance with Sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) (“squeeze-out”) was approved by the AGM with 97.85% of the votes cast.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/4000/annual-general-meeting.html.



Company profile:

KROMI is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimising tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers’ production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilisation and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI’s activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers’ machining operations. This entails continuously analysing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

