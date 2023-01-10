EQS-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

KROMI Logistik AG: TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share



10-Jan-2023 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

KROMI Logistik AG: Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share

Hamburg, January 10, 2023 – The majority shareholder of KROMI Logistik AG (ISIN DE000A0KFUJ5), Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, based in Bonn, has today notified the Managing Board of KROMI Logistik AG that it has now set the cash payment for the transfer of the shares held by the remaining shareholders (non-controlling shareholders) of KROMI Logistik AG to Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, as the majority shareholder, at EUR 8.50 per ordinary bearer share in KROMI Logistik AG, as intended.

As part of a company valuation, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV calculated that the pro rata company value per KROMI Logistik AG share amounts to EUR 7.21.

The appropriateness of the cash payment of EUR 8.50 (including the calculated pro rata company value of EUR 7.21 per share) was audited and confirmed by court-appointed auditor Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft.

The resolution required for the transfer of the shares is to be passed at the Annual General Meeting of KROMI Logistik AG, which is to be held on February 27, 2023.



End of the ad-hoc announcement

Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimizing tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers' production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilization and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI's activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers' machining operations. This entails continuously analyzing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

