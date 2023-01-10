Advanced search
    K1R   DE000A0KFUJ5

KROMI LOGISTIK AG

(K1R)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45:36 2023-01-10 am EST
8.900 EUR   +0.56%
Kromi Logistik Ag : TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share
EQ
2022Kromi Logistik : postpones 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
2022KROMI Logistik AG postpones 2022 Annual General Meeting
EQ
KROMI Logistik AG: TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share

01/10/2023 | 11:47am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
KROMI Logistik AG: TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share

10-Jan-2023 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

KROMI Logistik AG: Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sets cash payment for intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law at EUR 8.50 / Cash payment is higher than the calculated pro rata company value per share

Hamburg, January 10, 2023 – The majority shareholder of KROMI Logistik AG (ISIN DE000A0KFUJ5), Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, based in Bonn, has today notified the Managing Board of KROMI Logistik AG that it has now set the cash payment for the transfer of the shares held by the remaining shareholders (non-controlling shareholders) of KROMI Logistik AG to Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, as the majority shareholder, at EUR 8.50 per ordinary bearer share in KROMI Logistik AG, as intended.

As part of a company valuation, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV calculated that the pro rata company value per KROMI Logistik AG share amounts to EUR 7.21. 

The appropriateness of the cash payment of EUR 8.50 (including the calculated pro rata company value of EUR 7.21 per share) was audited and confirmed by court-appointed auditor Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft.

The resolution required for the transfer of the shares is to be passed at the Annual General Meeting of KROMI Logistik AG, which is to be held on February 27, 2023.
 

>> End of the ad-hoc announcement<<

 

Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimizing tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers' production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilization and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI's activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers' machining operations. This entails continuously analyzing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de 

 

Investor relations contact:

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
Email: krause@cometis.de

10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/537151-0
Fax: 040/537151-99
E-mail: info@kromi.de
Internet: www.kromi.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
WKN: A0KFUJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1531967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1531967  10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 80,5 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net income 2022 1,07 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
Net Debt 2022 0,84 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,5 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
KROMI Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernd Paulini Chief Executive Officer
Christian Auth Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Bellgardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Kleinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KROMI LOGISTIK AG0.57%39
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.0.25%28 177
FASTENAL COMPANY0.61%27 464
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.31%4 700
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.48%4 414
DIPLOMA PLC4.03%4 390