Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KROMI Logistik AG    K1R   DE000A0KFUJ5

KROMI LOGISTIK AG

(K1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : KROMI publishes half-yearly report 2020/2021

02/26/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
KROMI publishes half-yearly report 2020/2021 
2021-02-26 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KROMI publishes half-yearly report 2020/2021 
- Positive operating result (EBIT) in challenging environment 
- Revenues around 5% below prior-year level, but reference period July to December 2019 unaffected by impact of Corona 
pandemic 
- Further improvement in cost structures and working capital by strengthening optimization measures initiated in the 
past fiscal year 
- Contract with major international customer for four European sites extended indefinitely, two new contracts signed in 
Brazil 
Hamburg, February 26, 2021 - KROMI Logistik AG today published its half-year report for fiscal year 2020/2021 (July 1, 
2020 to December 31, 2020). Despite a market environment that continues to be dominated by the effects of the Corona 
pandemic, and the weaker first half of the year as a result of the lower number of working days, the first six months 
of fiscal year 2020/2021 were overall better for KROMI than originally expected. As a result, the company managed 
recording positive operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR -0.4 million), although revenues of 
around EUR 35.2 million were down roughly 5 % compared to the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR 37.1 
million). However, the reference period July to December 2019 was not affected by the Corona pandemic. 
"The business situation has increasingly improved in the first six months of the current fiscal year, after production 
levels in KROMI's target industries were massively cut back as part of the initial lockdown. This development is also 
reflected in the figures for the first half of the year," commented Bernd Paulini, CEO of KROMI. CFO Christian Auth 
also gives a positive assessment of the first half of 2020/2021: "The optimization measures already introduced in the 
past fiscal year are showing a sustained effect, which is now evident in the phase of ramping up operating activities, 
both in terms of an improved cost structure and in the area of working capital." 
At EUR 18.2 million, domestic revenues increased slightly by around 1.3% in the first half of 2020/2021 (previous year: 
EUR 18.0 million). In contrast, revenues in other European countries fell by around 9% to EUR 13.4 million (previous 
year: EUR 14.5 million). In Brazil, revenues measured in euros declined due to the devaluation of the Brazilian 
currency against the euro, falling from EUR 4.6 million in the prior-year period to EUR 3.6 million. In local currency, 
however, revenues increased significantly by around 11%. 
The cost of materials fell from EUR 29.0 million to EUR 27.4 million in the reporting period. The cost of materials 
ratio decreased to 77.9 % (previous year: 78.2 %). At 22.1 %, the gross profit margin was correspondingly slightly 
above the previous year's level of 21.8 %. As a result of planned capacity adjustments in the personnel area, personnel 
expenses decreased by 5 % compared to the previous year. At 14.8%, the personnel expense ratio was at the previous 
year's level (previous year: 14.7%). 
The delivery of the first vaccines against a CovSars2 infection makes the Managing Board confident that the economic 
recovery that has already begun in KROMI's customer industries will continue over the course of 2021. However, the 
industry was already showing economic weaknesses before the outbreak of the pandemic, with the result that effects on 
KROMI's business activities are still possible. 
Bernd Paulini: "In addition to the recovery following the first hard lockdown in spring 2020, the unbroken high level 
of interest in our end-to-end tool management solutions, allows us to look to the future with optimism. Thus, we have 
not only convinced new customers of our services, but also see ourselves confirmed by the trust of our existing 
customers. With one of our major customers from the general engineering sector, with whom we are already working in 
four countries, the contract was extended indefinitely in December 2020. We will also expand our cooperation with a 
customer from southern Germany and, from the fourth quarter of 2020/2021, will also take over tool management at the 
Czech site." KROMI recorded a noticeable increase in demand in the first half of the year not only in Europe, but also 
in Brazil. For example, tool management contracts were signed with two new Brazilian customers. In view of this 
positive response from the market, as well as the operating successes in the first six months of the current fiscal 
year, KROMI believes that it is well positioned to continue the positive trend in the second half of the year, to meet 
potential challenges and to be able to leverage the potential that presents itself. 
Although the first half of the fiscal year was better than expected, KROMI confirms the guidance for the fiscal year 
2020/2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Revenues are still expected to be on a par with the previous year, with a 
slightly improved gross profit margin and a balanced operating result. 
KROMI will make the full IFRS report available for download on its website www.kromi.de in the Investor Relations 
section later today. 
Company profile: 
KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist for optimizing tool availability and tool use, in particular 
for technically demanding cutting tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and 
transparent partner to the manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, lean logistics 
processes and tool trading to create convincing overall solutions. By means of networked automatic tool dispensers in 
the customer's production area with simultaneous digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimum use and 
availability of the necessary operating resources at the right time and in the right place. The aim of KROMI's 
activities is to always offer machining companies the highest customer benefits. For this purpose, the processes on the 
customer side are continuously analyzed in detail, opportunities and potential for improvement are identified and thus 
the tool supply with all the necessary services is optimally integrated. KROMI currently has facilities in Germany, 
Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. In addition, KROMI is also active in eight other European countries. On 
the Internet at: www.kromi.de 
Contact Investor Relations: 
cometis AG 
Claudius Krause 
Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28 
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66 
E-Mail: krause@cometis.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      KROMI Logistik AG 
              Tarpenring 11 
              22419 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        040/537151-0 
Fax:          040/537151-99 
E-mail:       info@kromi.de 
Internet:     www.kromi.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0KFUJ5 
WKN:          A0KFUJ 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1171351 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171351 2021-02-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.16% 6.7213 Delayed Quote.3.72%
KROMI LOGISTIK AG 0.00% 8.5 Delayed Quote.13.33%
All news about KROMI LOGISTIK AG
01:32aKROMI LOGISTIK : publishes half-yearly report 2020/2021
EQ
01:32aPRESS RELEASE : KROMI publishes half-yearly report 2020/2021
DJ
02/23KROMI LOGISTIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2020KROMI LOGISTIK : holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : KROMI holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DJ
2020KROMI LOGISTIK : Download the annual report 2019/2020 (PDF, English)
PU
2020KROMI LOGISTIK : Download Invitation and Agenda (PDF, English convenience transl..
PU
2020KROMI LOGISTIK : publishes 2019/2020 annual report
EQ
2020KROMI LOGISTIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2020KROMI LOGISTIK AG : KROMI adjusts annual forecast for fiscal year 2019/2020
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 69,4 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2020 -3,14 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net Debt 2020 6,17 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,1 M 42,9 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
KROMI Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROMI LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernd Paulini Chief Executive Officer
Christian Auth Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Bellgardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Kleinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROMI LOGISTIK AG13.33%43
FASTENAL COMPANY-3.95%26 579
W.W. GRAINGER,INC.-6.95%19 901
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.3.14%4 858
DIPLOMA PLC7.66%4 149
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.72%3 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ