Kron Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri : Why is Access Control Important?

Today, where digital transformation has become a part of daily life practices and the business world, the degree of destruction caused by cyber threats is increasing day by day. As cyber attackers resort to new ways of creating cases of data breaches and gaining full control over sensitive data, there are a number of precautions that organizations must take. So how do cyber attackers carry out these breach attempts, which IT infrastructure components are targeted the most?

Data breaches that create access security problems mostly occur as a result of human errors and the capture of privileged account information as a result of both internal and external interventions. These leaks, which cover the breaches of data security protocols, make it easier for cyber attackers to gain access to critical systems, company databases and sensitive data fields. That's why organizations need to have an advanced access control system.

Why is Access Control Important?

Access control is extremely important in terms of information, data and network security. Access control, which is a part of all three components within the IT infrastructure, minimizes the risk of cyber attacks that may arise from authorized access to devices and servers. The main purpose of access control, which allows you to regulate and control the persons who have viewed or who can use any data within the network, is to keep critical chunks of data safe.

In addition, access control has obligations regarding legal compliance, depending on the nature of your organization. The said obligations are as follows:

PCI DSS : Article 9 of this data security standard limits physical access within the organization and requires cyber attackers to have adequate access controls in order to reduce the risk of cybersecurity. Article 10, on the other hand, requires organizations to have an advanced auditing system for monitoring their IT infrastructure.

What Are the Components of Access Control?

Physical and logical access control has five key components that limit access to critical chunks of data for your organization:

Authentication : Helps authenticate a person, a computer user, or a computer system. This component includes such things as verification of credentials, verification of a website's digital certificates, and validation of login credentials.

How Access Control Works?

Access control can be discussed under two main headings in terms of providing physical security and cybersecurity:

Physical access control : It involves limiting the access to your organization's physical assets. The use of security cards to enter areas such as buildings, campuses, cafeterias, laboratories can be given as an example of physical access control.

An organization should use both physical and logical access control simultaneously. Physical access control enables controlling the buildings and the areas employees have access to and the duration of their use of these areas, while logical access control enables controlling the movements within the network, the access to critical data areas and the logins to privileged accounts.

It is worth emphasizing that biometric data plays an important role in operational terms in access control systems. In these systems, verification can be done by requesting biometric data from the user. In addition, the user may be asked to enter a password or a personal identification number. On the other hand, two-factor authentication also plays an important role in the operation of access control systems. In these systems, a user's data is integrated with an OTP sent to the smartphone. For privileged access, the user is asked to simultaneously verify both his own data (for example, biometric data) and a short-term security code. Access is granted only after both steps of the verification are completed.

Optimal Solution for Logical Access Control: PAM

Privileged Access Management solutions enable you to efficiently manage privileged accounts, authorized accesses, passwords, user names, critical data and digital business processes that need to be audited in the logical access management process. Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems, which offer the opportunity to do 24/7 monitoring and intervene when needed, are of critical importance in the protection of privileged accounts, which is extremely important in terms of data and access security.

Single Connect, our Privileged Access Management product, fully meets the needs of organizations in terms of logical access control, thanks to the modules it incorporates.

The Privileged Session Manager module of Single Connect allows you to control all privileged sessions on the network. Two-Factor Authentication, on the other hand, requires simultaneous verification of location and time from users who request privileged access. Users who cannot verify location and time simultaneously are not granted access. Database Access Management allows you to control the administrator movements on critical databases, while Dynamic Data Masking creates the opportunity to mask all movements on the network. Finally, Privileged Task Automation increases the efficiency of the workflow by automating routine tasks. Thus, the business becomes more sustainable.

