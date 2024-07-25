EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Krones AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2024_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2024_e.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
