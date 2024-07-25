EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Krones AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2024_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2024_e.pdf

Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
