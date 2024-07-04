MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank has left its rating for Krones at "Buy" with a target price of 142 euros after the Capital Markets Day 2024. The manufacturer of filling and packaging systems has set itself ambitious targets for 2028, analyst Peter Rothenaicher wrote in a study published on Thursday. As the envisaged growth in the years 2026 to 2028 exceeds his previous expectations, his price target offers further upside potential for the share, which he considers to be "significantly undervalued"./ck/tih

