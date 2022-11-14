DD: Krones AG: Schawei GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.11.2022 / 14:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG

b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 105.4077 EUR 948669.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 105.4077 EUR 948669.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

