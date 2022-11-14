Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Krones AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:32 2022-11-14 am EST
104.15 EUR   -1.09%
08:10aDd : Krones AG: Schawei GmbH, sell
EQ
11/10KRONES AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/09Krones : Corporate news release – Krones expands its capabilities in the growing pharmaceutical market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Krones AG: Schawei GmbH, sell

11/14/2022 | 08:10am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 14:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
105.4077 EUR 948669.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
105.4077 EUR 948669.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79231  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 087 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
Net income 2022 172 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2022 398 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 3 327 M 3 436 M 3 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 437
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 105,30 €
Average target price 116,82 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Goldbrunner Head-Operations
Hans-Jürgen Thaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONES AG9.80%3 436
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.33%13 533
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.18.82%11 578
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.71%11 023
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-41.18%5 517
VALMET OYJ-30.49%4 988