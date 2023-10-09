ZUG (dpa-AFX) - Following the takeover of software provider Suse by financial investor EQT, its shares will be removed from the SDax as expected. As a result of the purchase, the free float has fallen below ten percent, meaning that the requirement for listing in the index of smaller stocks is no longer met.

In place of Suse, the bottling plant manufacturer Krones will be included in the SDax as of this Monday, as the index provider announced last week. Krones had only been kicked out of the MDax in mid-September for violating the index provider's rules. The company had responded to the criticism a few days later with a personnel decision and expressed confidence in a return to the index. Experts, on the other hand, had not expected a corresponding decision until December. Stoxx justified the inclusion with Krones' market capitalization.

The index changes are particularly important for funds that track indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). There, rebalancing must then take place accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./he/ajx