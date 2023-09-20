Krones AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of processing, packaging and bottling machines and systems. The Company focuses on stretch blow-molding technology, filling and closing technology, aseptic filling, labeling, direct-printing and dressing technology, inspection and monitoring technology, cleaning technology, rinsers and pasteurizers, packing and palletizing technology, conveyor technology, systems engineering, process technology, brewing technology, information technology, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plants and factory planning. In addition to that, the Company provides logistics services to the food and beverage industry, as well as information technology (IT) solutions under the SitePilot brand.