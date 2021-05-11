Log in
    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 05/11 06:27:07 am
75.65 EUR   -2.01%
06:04aKRONES AG  : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05/10KRONES AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps a Sell rating
MD
05/10KRONES AG  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
KRONES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

05/11/2021 | 06:04am EDT
DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Reigber maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 467 M 4 209 M 4 209 M
Net income 2021 96,4 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2021 153 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 2 439 M 2 966 M 2 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 42,7%
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,00 €
Last Close Price 77,20 €
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Hans-Jürgen Thaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG16.88%2 966
NORDSON CORPORATION3.92%12 135
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-21.56%8 533
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.28%6 514
VALMET OYJ47.77%6 271
MAREL HF.12.06%5 341