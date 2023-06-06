Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Krones AG
  News
  Summary
    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:51:04 2023-06-06 am EDT
106.90 EUR   +0.56%
10:24aKrones Ag : Krones shares move up to MDAX index
EQ
12:46aDeutsche Börse Shuffles DAX Index Composition
MT
06/05INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Shop Apotheke move up to MDax
DP
Krones AG: Krones shares move up to MDAX index

06/06/2023 | 10:24am EDT
EQS-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): IPO
Krones AG: Krones shares move up to MDAX index

06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

6 June 2023

Krones shares move up to MDAX index


Deutsche Börse AG announced its decision yesterday evening on the new composition of the DAX index family with effect from 19 June 2023. The DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices were reviewed on the basis of the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules. As a result of the periodic review, Krones AG shares are to be promoted from the SDAX to the MDAX index. After five years in the SDAX, Krones is thus returning to the MDAX, Germany’s midcap index comprising 50 companies. Index members are selected on the basis of free-float market capitalisation.

“We are delighted that our shares have been promoted to the MDAX. This also reflects the sustained successful development of our company,” said Krones CEO Christoph Klenk. “Irrespective of index membership, the entire Krones team is focused on implementing the corporate strategy with our new target picture, Solutions Beyond Tomorrow,” Klenk added.
 

Contact:

Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Phone: +49 9401 70 1169
E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com


06.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1650869

 
End of News EQS News Service

1650869  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650869&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 625 M 4 954 M 4 954 M
Net income 2023 228 M 244 M 244 M
Net cash 2023 548 M 587 M 587 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 3 358 M 3 598 M 3 598 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,30 €
Average target price 129,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Uta Anders Chief Financial Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Goldbrunner Head-Operations
Hans-Jürgen Thaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONES AG1.24%3 598
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.54%12 797
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-17.79%7 294
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-41.83%5 851
VALMET OYJ14.47%5 681
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA5.83%4 687
