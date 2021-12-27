Log in
12/07KRONES AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
12/02KRONES AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11/26KRONES AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2021 | 06:22am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
93.090716 EUR 1146505.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
93.090716 EUR 1146505.26 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71805  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262490&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
