Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/05/2020 | 05:55am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Krones AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.11.2020 / 11:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2020_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2020_e.pdf

05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145839  05.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 3 345 M 3 944 M 3 944 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2020 21,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,2x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 646 M 1 927 M 1 941 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 16 906
Free-Float 42,7%
