DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Krones AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



05.11.2020 / 11:54

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address:

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2020_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2020_e.pdf

05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

