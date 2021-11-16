4 ｜KRONES Capital Market Day 2021

Krones emerges stronger from resent challenges

Despite fast-changing trends and dynamic competition:

Krones remains #1 in beverage technologies worldwide.

Despite global economic disruptions:

Krones' top line is resilient and rebounds quickly from crisis.

Despite volatile prices and grown structures:

Krones did its' homework and profitability is on track.

Despite 70 years of heritage:

Krones leads the way from old economy to a modern tech company.