Capital Market Day
16 November 2021
Christoph Klenk, CEO
Norbert Broger, CFO
Markus Tischer, Member of the Executive Board
Agenda
-
Welcome
-
Sustainability @ Krones
-
Digitalization @ Krones
-
Segment I: Business Unit Filling and Decoration
-
Segment II: Process Technology
-
Segment II: Intralogistics
-
Financials
-
New financial targets 2025
-
Discussion/Q&As
|
Christoph Klenk
|
Markus Tischer
|
Norbert Broger
|
CEO
|
Board member IOS
|
CFO
|
CEO since 2016
|
Member of the Board since 2014
|
CFO Krones since 2020
|
Member of the Board since 2003
|
28 years of Krones experience
|
30+ years of experience
|
Responsibilities:
|
Responsibilities:
|
Responsibilities:
|
Business Segments
|
International Operations and Services
|
Finance and Controlling
|
Corporate Development
|
Digitalization and Automation
|
M&A
|
Information Technology
|
Central Research and Development
|
Legal, Compliance, Governance
|
Human Resources
|
|
Strategic Purchasing
|
Communication
|
|
KRONES Capital Market Day 2021
Krones emerges stronger from resent challenges
Despite fast-changing trends and dynamic competition:
Krones remains #1 in beverage technologies worldwide.
Despite global economic disruptions:
Krones' top line is resilient and rebounds quickly from crisis.
Despite volatile prices and grown structures:
Krones did its' homework and profitability is on track.
Despite 70 years of heritage:
Krones leads the way from old economy to a modern tech company.
KRONES Capital Market Day 2021
Our strategy for shaping Krones' future → Recap of CMD November 2020
Shaping the Future
Saving the Future
-
-
Adaptation of capacities
-
More efficient structure in indirect departments
-
Reduced manufacturing costs
-
Employees and management: develop
"New Normal" skills
-
Product portfolio: future of process technology
-
Establish cost-efficient global value chain
-
Reduction of internal degree of added value
Designing the Future
-
-
Digital and remote solutions for the
"New Normal"
-
Sustainable packaging and beyond
-
Pricing as part of Krones' DNA - selection and USP
-
ESG - focus on climate action
-
Regional markets - global reach
-
Levering intralogistics' potential
-
Innovation programs
