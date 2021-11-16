Log in
Krones : Capital Market Day 2021

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
Capital Market Day

16 November 2021

Christoph Klenk, CEO

Norbert Broger, CFO

Markus Tischer, Member of the Executive Board

Agenda

  • Welcome
  • Sustainability @ Krones
  • Digitalization @ Krones
  • Segment I: Business Unit Filling and Decoration
  • Segment II: Process Technology
  • Segment II: Intralogistics
  • Financials
  • New financial targets 2025
  • Discussion/Q&As

Speakers

Christoph Klenk

Markus Tischer

Norbert Broger

CEO

Board member IOS

CFO

CEO since 2016

Member of the Board since 2014

CFO Krones since 2020

Member of the Board since 2003

28 years of Krones experience

30+ years of experience

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities:

Business Segments

International Operations and Services

Finance and Controlling

Corporate Development

Digitalization and Automation

M&A

Information Technology

Central Research and Development

Legal, Compliance, Governance

Human Resources

Strategic Purchasing

Communication

4 KRONES Capital Market Day 2021

Krones emerges stronger from resent challenges

Despite fast-changing trends and dynamic competition:

Krones remains #1 in beverage technologies worldwide.

Despite global economic disruptions:

Krones' top line is resilient and rebounds quickly from crisis.

Despite volatile prices and grown structures:

Krones did its' homework and profitability is on track.

Despite 70 years of heritage:

Krones leads the way from old economy to a modern tech company.

JFH

5 KRONES Capital Market Day 2021

Our strategy for shaping Krones' future Recap of CMD November 2020

Shaping the Future

Short-term

Mid-term

Saving the Future

    • Costs and structure
  • Adaptation of capacities
  • More efficient structure in indirect departments
  • Reduced manufacturing costs
  • Employees and management: develop
    "New Normal" skills
  • Product portfolio: future of process technology
  • Establish cost-efficient global value chain
  • Reduction of internal degree of added value

Short-term

Mid-term

Designing the Future

    • Innovation and growth
  • Digital and remote solutions for the
    "New Normal"
  • Sustainable packaging and beyond
  • Pricing as part of Krones' DNA - selection and USP
  • ESG - focus on climate action
  • Regional markets - global reach
  • Levering intralogistics' potential
  • Innovation programs

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Krones AG published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 627 M 4 120 M 4 120 M
Net income 2021 111 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2021 194 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 3 025 M 3 456 M 3 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 16 180
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 95,75 €
Average target price 108,13 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Hans-Jürgen Thaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONES AG44.97%3 456
NORDSON CORPORATION33.09%15 431
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.78.67%10 854
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.82.37%7 522
VALMET OYJ56.93%6 260
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.53.14%5 496