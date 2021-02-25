Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Krones AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krones : Präsentation Conference Call Preliminary Figures 2020

02/25/2021 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Krones Financial Year 2020

Preliminary Figures 2020

Conference Call 25 February 2021

Krones summary 2020

  • Krones' consolidated revenue fell in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic by 16.1% to €3.32 billion.

  • Order intake in 2020 was also significantly affected with €3.31 billion or 19.0% below 2019 - however first positive signs of improvement in Q4.

  • Krones' profitability was impacted by one-time expenses of €72 million for capacity adjustments. EBITDA decreased from €227.3 million to €133.2 million. The EBITDA margin was 4.0%

    (previous year: 5.7%). Excluding one-time charges, the EBITDA margin was 6.2% (previous year: 6.6%).

  • Krones generated free cash flow of €221.3 million in 2020 (previous year: €-94.4 million).

  • This year, based on the current situation, Krones expects business to pick up slightly and forecasts revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and an EBITDA margin of 6.5% to 7.5% for 2021.

Krones highlights 2020

Order intake

Revenue

EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

- 19.0%

- 16.1%

4.0%

€221million

€3.3 billion

€3.3 billion

(PY 5.7%)

(PY € -94 million)

Order intake by quarter and orders on hand (€ million)

4,084

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, order intake decreased 19% in 2020

  • Order intake in the 4th quarter 2020 was around €1 billion. Compared to the 3rd quarter, order intake had a strong increase of 19.2% in 4th quarter

    1,211 -12.6%

    Order intake

  • Order on hand at 31.12.2020 was €1,211 million and 12.6% below prior year, but gives a good utilisation for the first month of 2021

Orders on hand

First positive improvements in order intake mainly in the 4th quarter 2020

2018

2019

2020

Revenue development by quarter (€ million)

3,959

3,854

+2.7%

Krones reached "Covid-19 affected" revenue outlook in 2020

  • Revenue was decreased in 2020 by 16%, which was within our outlook for 2020 (-17%)

  • Revenue at 4th quarter was influenced by weaker order intake in prior quarters

2018 2019

2020

Krones' revenue split remains well balanced, but except in Middle East/Africa, in all regions decrease in revenue caused by Covid-19

Russia/ Central Asia

2018

2019

2020

2.1%

1.9%

1.9%

EBITDA and EBITDA margin by quarter (€ million and %)

305.9

In 2020 EBITDA margin without one-offs was at 6.2%

  • Cost savings in personnel and material expenses compensate most negative effects in the production capacity during the year

  • Expenses for capacity adjustments in an amount of around €72 million burden the 4th quarter

Krones slightly exceeds EBITDA margin outlook for 2020 (5.5% - 6.0%) - w/o one-offs

Q4

-14.1

2018

2019

2020

EBT and EBT margin by quarter (€ million and %)

204.3

In 2020 EBT margin without one-offs was at 1.3%

Among expenses for capacity adjustments (around €72 million) impairments and value adjustments of €8 million influenced the EBT in 2020

EBT (€ million)EBT margin in %

Krones reached the EBT margin outlook (1.0% - 1.6%) w/o one-offs for restructuring and impairments

2018

2019

2020

Personnel and material expenses (€ million and %)

Personnel expenses (€ million)

Material expenses (€ million)

1,276

2,032

2,042

  • Short term measures reduce personnel expenses as well as further positive effects from structural measures (- 600 or 3.5% less employees vs. 2019)

  • Without one-offs personnel expenses to total performance was at 32.8%

  • Positive mix effects (new machines vs. after sales), reduction in purchased services and cost savings in material had positive impacts on the material quote

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019 2020

Personnel expenses to total performance (%)

Material expenses to total performance (%)

Revenue and EBITDA per segment

Revenue development (€ million)

Segment EBITDA (€ million) and EBITDA margin (%)

Product filling and decoration

3,265

  • Decrease in revenue nearly on group level (-14%)

    Product filling and decoration

    3,178

    +2.8%

    2,797 -14.3%

    313.5

    9.9%

  • EBITDA margin without one-offs for expenses for capacity adjustments was at 8.5%

  • The positive product mix, savings in material costs and measures to reduce personnel costs (short-term) as well as the reduction of employees have had positive effects in this segment

Beverage production/ process technology

676

694 +2.6%

Beverage production/process technology

526 -24.2%

  • Stronger decrease in revenue (-24%)

  • EBITDA margin w/o one-offs was at -6.1%

    2018

    2019

    2020

    2018

    2019

    2020

  • Measures to increase profitability

    EBITDA margin in %

    (e.g. carve-out brewery technology) are implemented in 2021

Working capital and ROCE (in %)

Working capital to revenue

ROCE %

(%, average over four quarters)

27.3

28.3

26.9

Krones reached with an average of 28.3% the working capital outlook (28%-29%) for 2020

12.8

  • Increase in average working capital due to the fact that the working capital adjustment was not as fast as the decline in sales due to the Covid-19 situation

    2.7

  • At year-end the working capital to revenue rate was at 25.7% (prior year 25.8%)

-2.6

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Krones employees worldwide

17,353

16,545

16,736

  • Decrease of employees worldwide by more than 600

  • Further programs to reduce employees in Germany initiated in 2020 with effects in 2021

    10,887

    10,733

    10,364

  • Employees in emerging markets stabilized at 24% of group workforce

Employees in the emerging markets 2018 - 2020

6,620

6,372

5,658

2018

2019

2020

Worldwide

Germany

Outside Germany

Year

South America

Africa

Asia-Pacific

CIS/Eastern

Europe

China

Total

2018

637

452

830

507

716

3,142

2019

782

671

1,009

933

792

4,187

2020

778

639

974

922

742

4,055

Krones Liquidity, equity (€ million) and equity ratio (in %)

Liquidity reserves > €1 billion

Equity (€ million) and equity ratio (in %)

1,433

  • Liquidity reserves increased due to uncertainty in the markets

  • No government loans (KFW)

  • Still very solid equity level

2018

2019

2020

Lower working capital caused significantly higher free cash flow

Free cash flow increased by approximately €315 million in 2020

  • Main reasons for the increase:

    • Working Capital improvements result in a decrease of €166 million yoy

    • Capex reduction from €168.9 million to €93.8 million

  • Financing activities include the dividends for 2019 (€23.7 million) as well as a reduction of bank liabilities and payments for leasing

(€ million)

2020

2019

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

-36.6

41.7

+/- Other non-cash changes

+187.7

+309.4

+/- Change in Working Capital

+166.0

-202.3

+/- Other assets and liabilities

+5.7

-55.3

Cash flow from operating activities

+321.8

+93.5

+/- Capex

-93.8

-168.9

+/- M&A-Activities

0.0

-28.0

+/- Other

-6.7

+9.0

Free cash flow

+221.3

-94.4

+/- Financing activities

-99.0

-19.3

+/- Others

-15.7

+5.3

Net change in cash

+106.6

-108.4

Cash at the end of period

217.0

110.4

Krones outlook 2021

Growth

EBITDA margin

Working capital

2.5%-3.5%

6.5%-7.5%

26%-27%

(organic growth)

(EBT margin 3%-4%)

Questions and answers

Thank you for your attention!

Financial calendar 2021

25 March 2021

Annual Report 2020

7 May 2021

Conference Call Group

Quarterly statement for the period from 1January to 31March 2021

17 May 2021

Annual General Meeting

Olaf Scholz

3 August 2021

Conference Call Group Interim report for the period from 1January to 30 June 2021

Head of Investor Relations

Krones AG Böhmerwaldstrasse 5

5 November 2021

Conference Call Group

93073 Neutraubling/Germany

Quarterly statement for the period from 1January to 30 September 2021

Phone +49 9401 70-1169

Disclaimer

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current estimates, forecasts and assumptions made by Krones AG management to the best of its knowledge and other information currently available to Krones AG.

The forward-looking statements of this presentation are by their very nature subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, the non-occurrence or occurrence of which could cause material differences in future results of operations, financial situation, development or performance of Krones AG. Factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to changes in political, business, economic and competitive environment, effects of future legal and legislative issues, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates, the availability of financing, developments in raw material and personnel costs, launches of competing products or services, poor acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy.

Krones AG does not intend and does not assume any liability whatsoever to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Norepresentation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Krones AG and/or its management with respect to the fairness, completeness, correctness, reasonableness, or accuracy of any information, facts, expectations or opinions contained herein. Neither Krones AG nor any of its affiliates, representatives or advisors shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any losses or damages arising from any use of this presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with the statements given herein.

Disclaimer

Krones AG published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KRONES AG
03:52aKRONES : Präsentation Conference Call Preliminary Figures 2020
PU
02:08aKRONES : Corporate news release – Krones publishes preliminary figures for..
PU
02:03aPRESS RELEASE : Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020
DJ
02:02aKRONES AG : Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020
EQ
02/23KRONES : Steinecker GmbH as an autonomous company within the Krones Group
PU
02/19KRONES : Project of Krones do Brasil increases the efficiency of Coca-Cola Andin..
PU
02/17KRONES AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/16KRONES AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/16KRONES AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
02/15KRONES AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 308 M 4 029 M 4 029 M
Net income 2020 -19,8 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net Debt 2020 50,2 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -107x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 2 406 M 2 919 M 2 930 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 16 839
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,63 €
Last Close Price 76,15 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Hans-Jürgen Thaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG15.29%2 919
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.53%11 430
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-5.94%9 682
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.10%5 742
MAREL HF.15.61%5 380
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.29.03%5 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ