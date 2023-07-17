NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Based on production planning for the second half of the year, filling and packaging equipment manufacturer Krones is becoming more confident about its sales growth forecast for this year. The executive board raised its forecast for 2023 growth to 11 to 13 percent, the company announced in a surprise move in Neutraubling on Monday. Previously, 8 to 11 percent had been expected. The group confirmed the target figures for operating profit and return on capital employed and plans to present its half-year report on August 1. There was already a first implication on Monday: according to the announcement, Krones' overall performance in the second quarter developed well, especially for electrical components, despite the unchanged tense situation on the procurement markets. This, it said, was due to improved production processes. The share price reacted to the news with a jump of more than three percent./lew/jha/